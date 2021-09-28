Vasco beats Goiás, wins the 2nd in a row and approaches the G-4 – 27/09/2021

Encouraged by its supporter, who this time had almost 8,000 tickets available in São Januário, Vasco made one of his best performances in Série B, beating Goiás 2-0 — goals by Morato and Gabriel Pec — and reached his second consecutive victory, approaching the G-4, the access group to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Currently, Vasco is four points behind the CRB, which is fourth. The team from Alagoas, however, still plays in this round and will face Náutico tomorrow (28) in Recife (PE).

On Sunday (3), in Aracaju (SE), against Confiança, Cruzmaltino will have the chance to get their third consecutive victory for the first time in Serie B.

Vasco “crumples” in the 1st period and retreats after 2 to 0

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Vasco had a practically perfect first half, with 13 submissions against just two of Goiás. In the second half, after the goal early on, coach Fernando Diniz’s team started to control the result and slow down, making the team Goiano controlled the actions and took danger, especially with striker Nicolas.

Nenê once again commands Vasco

This was Nenê’s fourth game in his return to Vasco and, for the fourth time, he comes out as the best on the field. He gave assistance, kicked the ball on the crossbar in an almost Olympic goal and even gave a cart. He has been playing fine for 40 years.

Zeca gives up spaces

Moved to the right flank, Zeca gave up many spaces in his sector and worked with forward Alef Manga.

In the dash!

Goiás gave Vasco fans a scare early in the game, when Alef Manga crossed and Nicolas headed with danger into goalkeeper Vanderlei’s crossbar.

Vasco opens the scoreboard with Morato’s fish

Vasco drove the crowd wild in the 29th minute of the first half, when young Riquelme made an excellent cross from the left, over the head of Morato, who, with a fish, puffed up goalkeeper Tadeu’s net.

Riquelme cries at the celebration

At just 18 years old and chosen to start today, Riquelme could not contain his emotions with his assistance. He ran towards the bench pointing to Fernando Diniz and cried, being hugged by the coach and his teammates.

Almost Olympic goal by Nene

In the additions of the first half, Nenê got ready for her. In a corner from the right, he hit right and the ball kissed the crossbar. Almost an Olympic goal!

Pec extends the score to Vasco

Just three minutes into the second half, Nenê made an excellent cross, on the head of Gabriel Pec, who went up between the defenders and extended the score to Vasco.

Crowding

The nearly four thousand fans present in São Januário did not respect the sanitary rules required by the authorities. In addition to promoting crowding in the stands, most Vasco residents did not wear a mask. The crowd was isolated in the sector below the radio booths.

DATASHEET:

VASCO 2 x 0 GOIÁS

Competition: 27th round Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Local: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: September 27, 2021, Monday

Schedule: 20h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Helton Nunes (SC)

VAR: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

Yellow cards: Nene, Zeca, Fernando Diniz (VAS); Caio, Bruno Mezenga (GOI)

Red cards: None

Goals: Morato, 29 minutes into the first half (VAS); Gabriel Pec, 3 minutes into the second half (VAS)

VASCO: Vanderlei, Zeca, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Riquelme (Wálber); Bruno Gomes (Romulo), Andrey (Gabriel Pec) (Léo Jabá), Marquinhos Gabriel and Morato; Nenê and Germán Cano (Daniel Amorim). Technician: Fernando Diniz

GOIÁS: Tadeu, Apodi (Dadá Belmonte), Matheus Salustiano (Ivan), Reynaldo and Artur; Fellipe Bastos, Caio (Iago Mendonça), Elvis (Luan Dias) and Dieguinho; Nicolas and Alef Manga. Technician: Marcelo Cabo.