Very simple pasta recipe with a special touch; check out

This Monday, September 27, Cozinha & Recipes, from Tecnonotícias, will bring a quick recipe to serve at dinner time. Receipt of very simple pasta, in addition to being easy to prepare, it takes about 25 minutes to prepare and makes up to 8 servings.

Learn how to make a recipe very simple pasta

Very simple pasta recipe, it’s a great option to serve at dinner, for those who love cooking, but don’t have much time to spend in the kitchen. Want to check out this delight? You’re in the right place!

recipe ingredients

seasoning and salt to taste;

2 meat tablets;

1 onion;

2 sachets of tomato sauce;

4 measures of water;

2 cans of sour cream;

500 g of noodles;

300 g of mozzarella;

1 tablespoon of oil.

Simple step by step pasta

First of all, put the oil, the spices, the meat tablet, the grated onion in a pan and let it brown. Then pour in the tomato sauce, water and pasta and let it cook. When the pasta is ready, turn off the heat and pour in the cream, stir well. Then pour half of the noodles onto a platter. Then, cover with the sliced ​​mozzarella, then add the rest of the pasta and, finally, put it in a pre-heated oven for a few minutes to melt the cheese.

Recipe consumption suggestion

Try serving a very simple pasta recipe, for example, accompanied by orange juice. After all, this combination is perfect. So, now that you know how to prepare and serve this dish, try it and let us know what you think of the recipe in the comments!

