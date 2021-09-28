VIDEO: boy who spent 32 days in the ICU donates diapers and toys to Husm – Saúde



Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

Berenice, head of Husm’s wife care unit, received affection from David

When was born, the little David Lucas Soares had serious health problems. A head trauma caused him to stay 32 days in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the University Hospital of Santa Maria (Husm). Today, about to turn 7 years old, he is exuding health and wanted to celebrate his birthday in a different way: delivering donations.

All pilchado, Davi arrived at the Husm accompanied by his mother, Denise Cinara Fenner, to deliver diapers, toys and clothes. The family even put together a diaper cake to symbolize the birthday party. A resident of Rincão do Pinhal, in Agudo, the little one took advantage of a routine appointment this Monday to bring the presents.

– I wanted to thank you for everything you did for me – says the boy.

As he regularly returns for follow-up appointments, he is already known by the medical team and even earned the affectionate nickname of Little Acute German. The boy also made posters and a banner in gratitude to health professionals. In the hallways, his friendliness wins over everyone. For the mother, the greatest gift is to see David in health.

– The service we received at Husm was excellent. I was a first-time mother and Davi was born with all these complications. More than just serving us, people became our friends. If not for them, we would not be here today – says Denise.

Since 2014, Davi, who is an only child, has received 96 consultations at Husm, including consultations, procedures and surgeries. He was born prematurely, at 35 weeks, and, in addition to the head trauma, he had bleeding and clot formation.



Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

Davi and Denise’s mother brought donations

HUSM ACCEPTS DONATIONS

With a high demand from newborns, Husm accepts diaper donations and other donations such as clothing and lingerie. The toys received are also intended for children who undergo treatment on site. Those who want to take donations can take them to the hospital and forward them to the communication sector or to the Associação Amigos do Husm.

– Seeing that the child grew up healthy for us is very gratifying. We were thrilled with this recognition. And this maturity of wanting to give back a little of what he received here through donations is very touching. Any donation helps us a lot – highlights Berenice de Oliveira Cruz Rodrigues, head of the Husm’s women’s care unit.