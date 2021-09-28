VIDEO: Police kill rare white deer that raced through English town | World

Police officers from the Merseyside Police Department, in northwest England, on Sunday (26) killed a rare specimen of white deer that ran through the streets of Bootle, in the region of Liverpool.
According to the authorities, the agents reported not having obtained all the necessary support to contain the animal and had to slaughter it to ensure the safety of the drivers.
members of Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the British association for animal rights, criticized the police action.
THE British Deer Society, a non-governmental organization that cares for the welfare of deer and deer in the UK, estimates that the species found in Bootle is “quite rare”.
They explain that the animal not considered an albino specimen, but that its color is due to a low melanin production – responsible for pigmentation.
A rare white deer is spotted running through the streets of Merseyside, England, before being killed by police — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Adrian howard
the animal was sighted by police around 8:45 am on Sunday, just before being recorded running through the streets of the city center (see the video above).
British police claim that agents managed to push the animal to an industrial area of the city, but that needed expert support to contain the deer.
A spokesman for the Merseyside police said the officers had issued “several requests for help” and that “had no other option” to ensure the safety of citizens.
The Royal Society said in a statement that it even instructed professionals to let the animal return to the forest alone, and that this kind of wild apparition “was not uncommon”.
“An another option would be to have sedated the animal and taken home safely,” the association said in a statement.