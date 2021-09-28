Video shows supposed priest dancing hugged with a young man at a party; Archdiocese of Bethlehem investigates the facts

RIO – After residents of Ananindeua claimed that a man caught dancing with a young woman would be the city’s priest, the Archdiocese of Belém – responsible for the Parish of Our Lady Help of Christians – stated in a note, without confirming the identity of the priest, that “has become aware of the situation and he will study the steps to be taken, including listening to the priest involved in the situation and the advice of the Archdiocese”.

The video, according to the website Diário Online (Dol), was made by Noelle Araújo, who introduces herself as a blogger, digital influencer and call girl. The images show the man dancing with a young woman and, at times, running his hand over her body and holding her bottom.

Residents of the city recognized in the video, which circulates on social networks, Leonardo Francisco Pereira dos Santos Bonze, priest of the Parish of Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora. Sought by O GLOBO, neither the parish nor the priest manifested.

The concert hall in which the priest was filmed is in the neighborhood of Reduto, in Ananindeua, Metropolitan Region of Belém. The place was already closed during the pandemic due to clandestine parties. In the images, no one appears wearing a mask, including the man identified as the priest and his companion.