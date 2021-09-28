Vitória Strada is robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro: ‘Pure violence’

The actress Vitória Strada told on her social networks that she suffered an armed robbery in Rio de Janeiro last night. Despite the scare and having lost her cell phone, she reassured her followers and said she’s fine.

“Guys, I’m stopping by to tell you that I was robbed. I’m fine, thank God nothing happened, no violence. It was with a gun, which is pure violence, right, but I’m fine,” said the actress in the stories from Instagram, right after the event.

Vitória Strada reports armed robbery in Rio to her Instagram followers Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Vitória said that her cell phone was stolen during the robbery and that she is still arranging a reservation.

Two hours before the sequence of videos that tells the episode, the artist published that she had just arrived from São Paulo. In the images, she shows a small market in the city and says: “I returned to Rio already missing my little house. How I love this place!”.

Vitória’s most recent work on television was Kyra, in the seven o’clock soap opera “Save yourself who can”, alongside the other two protagonists Deborah Secco and Juliana Paiva. She is engaged to also actress and producer Marcella Rica.

Vitória Strada played Kyra’s character in Save Yourself Who Can Photo: Publicity