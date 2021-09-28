Vojvoda lavishes sympathy on “Well Friends!” and says he learns more than he teaches at Fortaleza | well friends!

The “Well Friends!” this Monday had a special guest: Juan Pablo Vojvoda participated in the program directly from his room at the Fortaleza training center, was very sympathetic and spoke a little about the work he has been doing ahead of one of the surprises of the Brazilian Championship.

The Argentine coach was highly praised by Galvão Bueno and guests for his sympathy, as he constantly tried to speak the words in Portuguese, sometimes even correcting himself in the middle of the answers. About his first experience in Brazilian football, Vojvoda guarantees that he learns more than he teaches players.

“I think I learn more than I’m leaving at Fortaleza. For me, it’s been a learning experience every day. I tell the athletes that I don’t want to change anything in Brazilian football. If I can add to make them better, this is my goal. I don’t want to take it off or change it. What I like about Brazilian football is that they have this spirit of enjoying playing football,” he said.

Vojvoda, Fortaleza coach, was the guest of "Bem, Amigos!" this Monday — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

– The Argentine is characterized by being competitive, having personality, always trying to win. The Brazilian too, but the best thing they have is that they like to play. We often train here at 4 pm, the sun is out, no light, and the player doesn’t complain, he wants to keep training. It’s like they’re playing in the street. The Brazilian spirit of passion does not lose football – he added.

Vojvoda spoke about his simplicity and thanked the tricolor fans for their affection for him.

“I’m a simple person, totally normal. And I want to continue like this. I don’t want to change my personality, that’s what’s important. I’m grateful for the affection of everyone and the Fortaleza fans.”

The Argentine coach also said that the first months at Fortaleza were dedicated to adaptation. And that, right at the beginning of the Brasileirão, he realized that he could have a good campaign in the competition – the team is in third place, with 36 points.

– I expected to work in a very important football like the Brazilian one. When I arrived here, in the early days, I started to see the characteristics of the players, Cearense gave me the possibility of getting to know the club first, making this diagnosis of where I was located. I had already come to Brazil to play Libertadores for Talleres against São Paulo and against Fluminense with La Calera. But I knew it was going to be very complicated,” he said.