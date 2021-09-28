‘We’re Desperate’: Pet Food Inflation Soars, Animal Caregivers Call for Help | Economy

Luli Sarraf, president of the NGO Celebridade Vira Lata, from Rio de Janeiro, talks about a problem that is a reality for most animal protection entities – and for pet tutors in general as well.

If putting food on the table is increasingly expensive for Brazilians, even more difficult for the pocket is putting food in dog and cat feeders in the country. Throughout the year, inflation on animal feed exceeds twice that registered for food and beverages for humans.

The preview of September inflation, released last Friday (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), shows that the average price of food at home accumulated a rise of 6.53% in the year and outside the home , of 6.09%. The accumulated rate among animal feed reached 15.46%.

A survey conducted by Euromonitor International pointed out that, in 2020, Brazil surpassed the United Kingdom and became the second largest market for pet products in the world, with a 6.4% global share. Second only to the United States, which has a staggering 50% of the market.

1 of 6 Inflation of food for animal consumption was more than twice that recorded for food for human consumption — Photo: Economy/G1 Inflation of food for animal consumption was more than twice that recorded for food for human consumption — Photo: Economy/G1

“This month I spent R$610 on common food. Last year I spent, more or less, R$ 400 a month”, said retired Maria Aparecida Pereira Metelo, 60 years old, who keeps at home nine dogs and three cats that, together, demand about 60kg of feed per month.

Maria lives with her pets in Lagoa Santa, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The real increase in feed there, according to her, is even greater than that registered by the IBGE.

“Last year I bought a 15kg bag of dog food for, more or less, R$100. Now I buy a 20kg bag for R$180,” he said. In other words, the value for each kilo of feed jumped from R$ 6.60 to R$ 9, which corresponds to an increase of approximately 35%.

2 of 6 Maria Aparecida Pereira Metelo keeps nine dogs and three cats in the house where she lives in Lagoa Santa, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte — Photo: Personal Archive Maria Aparecida Pereira Metelo keeps nine dogs and three cats in the house where she lives in Lagoa Santa, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte — Photo: Personal Archive

Questioned, Maria said that until now, she has not sought any alternative to reduce spending on pet food.

“I don’t have time to prepare food for them and I prefer not to reduce the quality of the feed I buy, otherwise, up front, they end up having a lot of health problems. And the prices of medicines, exams and veterinarians are also increasingly expensive”, he highlighted.

Maria is right about the increase in prices related to clinical animal treatments. According to the IBGE survey, they accumulated an increase of 2.83% between January and September. Already the hygiene services for animals accumulated an average of 5.12% in the same period.

3 de 6 IBGE monthly surveys three items aimed at the pet market to calculate the IPCA — Photo: Economia/G1 IBGE monthly surveys three items aimed at the pet market to calculate the IPCA — Photo: Economy/G1

Veterinary medicines are not surveyed separately by the IBGE to calculate the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official inflation indicator in the country.

If the increase in feed prices weighs on Maria, who keeps 12 pets, imagine for those who shelter 400 cats and need to buy about half a ton of food per month.

“We are desperate, trying to see with new distributors if they can transfer rations to us at the lowest possible cost”, says Perla Poltronieri, founder and president of Catland, an NGO established in 2012 in Jabaquara, a neighborhood in the South Zone of São Paulo, which is dedicated to rescue of abandoned cats in the city.

Perla emphasized that “food is a fundamental part” of the work carried out by the NGO. This is because the entity prioritizes the rescue of old, injured and sick cats.

“They need special, medicated feed, rich in specific nutrients. The normal rations became much more expensive, but the medicated ones increased much more. I used to pay around R$100 for a 3.5 kg bag, and now I’m paying R$150, that is, 50% more. And these feeds represent 20% of consumption in Catland”, highlighted the founder.

4 of 6 Perla Poltronieri, founder and president of Catland — Photo: Personal archive Perla Poltronieri, founder and president of Catland — Photo: Personal archive

Another relevant impact of inflation on cats’ demands was on hygienic sand. The NGO uses 750 kg per month and, according to Perla, the average monthly expense jumped from R$ 1.2 thousand to 1.8 thousand, which represents an increase of over 50%.

In addition to the impact of inflation, the NGO also registered a large increase in demand for the shelter due to the pandemic. The place had the capacity to house 300 felines and currently has about 100 more. As a result, Catland’s monthly fixed expense went from approximately R$70 thousand to R$110 thousand, an increase of almost 60%.

With a demand of 45 kg of feed per day – around 1.3 ton per month – the NGO Casa de Lázaro, which has been operating for eight years in Lins de Vasconcelos, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, has struggled to keep sheltered about a hundred dogs.

“The situation is terrible. We ended up having to do without collaborators in order to maintain costs. The ration had an increase of 30%. We used to spend around R$ 10 thousand per month last year, and today the expenditure on feed is around R$ 13 thousand”, said Vanessa Pinto, founder and president of the NGO.

To circumvent the increase in feed prices, Vanessa said she has increased the “panelada”, which is what she calls natural food, prepared with rice, chicken and vegetables for the dogs.

“These foods also increased their prices a lot. But the feed is even more expensive and most of them only sell in cash”, he highlighted.

5 of 6 Vanessa Pinto, founder and president of the Casa de Lázaro dog shelter, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Personal Archive Vanessa Pinto, founder and president of the Casa de Lázaro dog shelter, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Personal Archive

Vanessa also emphasized that the increase in costs is widespread, since “everything has become more expensive”, such as electricity and gas bills, veterinary medicines and various supplies required for the care of sheltered dogs.

“We use a lot of disposable gloves, because we deal with very injured animals, and the price for them became very expensive. We used to pay around R$29 for the box with one hundred gloves, which now costs R$79”, he pointed out.

‘Animal protection calls for help’

Working in animal defense in São Paulo for over a decade, publicist Luli Sarraf says that “animal protection calls for help in Brazil”. The increase in the prices of products and services in the pet universe, according to her, further aggravates the difficulties in the struggle for the well-being of dogs and cats.

13 years ago, Luli founded Celebridade Vira-Lata, which performs the work of neutering dogs and cats in São Paulo. On average, the NGO performs 1,000 procedures per year and, in 2021, it saw the imminence of the goal being compromised.

6 of 6 Luli Sarraf maintains Celebridade Vila-Lata, an NGO that for 13 years has been spaying dogs and cats free of charge in São Paulo — Photo: Personal Archive Luli Sarraf maintains Celebridade Vila-Lata, an NGO that for 13 years has been spaying dogs and cats free of charge in São Paulo — Photo: Personal Archive

“Inputs for castration have become very expensive. I even paid six times more than last year to have a castration. At the beginning of the year we still faced a lack of analgesics and anesthetics, the same ones that were lacking for the intubation of patients with Covid in the country”, he said.

Luli pointed out that he always bought the inputs used for the thousand castrations planned for each year at once. “This year I didn’t buy it because it was much more expensive at the beginning of the year, around 70%, due to the increased demand in admissions for Covid. If I agreed to pay that, I would do much less castrations in the year”, he said.

The Vira-Lata Celebrity works on an itinerant basis and, therefore, Luli has direct contact with several NGOs and shelters spread across São Paulo. She stated that “the situation in any shelter is always desperate” and that now the situation is even more serious.

Luli explained that, with the pandemic, animal abandonment has increased a lot, as well as the return to shelters.