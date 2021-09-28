General The material is estimated to be worth £186,500 (approximately R$1.5 million).

28 Sep 2021 – 10:51 Per Ricardo Rabuske Whale Vomit Makes Another Millionaire In Thailand – Credit: Reproduction

A housewife finds whale vomit and becomes a millionaire. The lucky woman’s name is 49-year-old Siriporn Niamrin. She found a large block of whale vomit in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand.



According to information from the NDmais website, the substance expelled by the sperm whale has a high value because it has an effect that is highly valued by manufacturers of expensive perfumes, such as the French. It’s called amber grey, a powerful fixer for the most expensive essences in the world. It goes without saying, however, that finding something like this is a rare thing. Hence the high sums paid to these lucky Thais.

In addition to the housewife, other lucky ones have already benefited from the whale’s vomit, the first case, with a garbage collector, then another with a group of mullet fishermen.

