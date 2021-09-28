Whale Vomit Makes Another Millionaire In Thailand

This time it was a housewife, who found whale vomit on the beach and took it home, as she had already heard of similar cases

There was the first case, with a garbage collector, then another with a group of mullet fishermen. Now it was the turn of a housewife to ‘hit the lottery’ of whale vomit and become a millionaire. The lucky woman’s name is 49-year-old Siriporn Niamrin. She found a large block of whale vomit in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand.

The material is estimated to be worth £186,500 (approximately R$1.5 million). But what explains this value for something a whale regurgitated?

The substance expelled by the sperm whale has an effect highly valued by manufacturers of expensive perfumes, such as the French. It’s called amber grey, a powerful fixer for the most expensive essences in the world. It goes without saying, however, that finding something like this is a rare thing. Hence the high sums paid to these lucky Thais.

“It was lucky to find such a big piece. I hope you bring me money. I’m keeping it safe in my house and I’ve asked the local council for a visit to check it out,” Siriporn told The Sun.

Gray amber facilitates the whale’s digestion, but once it’s used, it’s no longer good for the animals. So the body regurgitates it and the substance solidifies on contact with salt water and then floats on the surface of the ocean. It often ends up on the beaches, waiting for a future millionaire.