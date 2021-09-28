What are the 5 cheapest compact SUVs in Brazil

The compact SUV segment is one of the most competitive on the market. Increasingly sought after by consumers, SUVs have become an option for those looking for a family car. Therefore, the segment concentrates most of the novelties and launches in the automotive market. Among the arguments for the purchase are the greater height from the ground, the large internal space, and in some cases, the size of the trunk.

But what are the most affordable compact SUVs in Brazil? We selected the five cheapest models for sale in the country, considering the prices of the versions available on the automakers’ websites, without distinction of engine and manual or automatic transmission. Versions and prices aimed at the PCD public, however, did not make the list. Check out:

5th place – Renault Duster – R$ 94,690

Opening the list, we have the Renault Duster. Produced in São José dos Pinhais (PR), the Renault SUV starts at R$ 94,690 in the entry-level Zen version, and can reach R$ 113,090 in the top of the line Intense. All versions of the Duster are equipped with the 1.6 flex engine of 120 hp and 161 Nm, and there are options for a 5-speed manual transmission or automatic of the CVT type. A Renault Duster differential is the 475 liter trunk, the largest among compact SUVs.





Renault Duster. Photo: Renault/Disclosure

4th place – Jeep Renegade – R$ 92,990

About to win a restyle, the Jeep Renegade ranks 4th on our list. The SUV produced in Goiana (PE) starts at R$ 92,990 in the STD entry version, which is equipped with a 1.8 flex aspirated engine of 139 hp and 188 Nm and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Without the options, the Jeep Renegade reaches R$ 176,990 in the top-of-the-line Trailhawk version, which brings the 2.0 turbodiesel engine of 170 hp and 350 Nm associated with a 9-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.





Jeep Renegade. Photo: Stellantis

3rd place – Honda WR-V – R$ 92,300

In third place comes the Honda WR-V. Derived from Fit, the model costs R$ 92,300 in the entry-level LX version, and reaches R$ 104,600 in the top-of-the-line EXL version. In all versions, the WR-V has a 1.5 flex aspirated engine of 116 hp and 150 Nm of torque, always associated with an automatic transmission of the CVT type. One of the WR-V’s differentials is the Magic Seat system, which allows you to fold the seats in three different ways.





Honda WR-V. Photo: Honda/Disclosure

2nd place – JAC T40 – R$ 91,990

Second, we have the JAC T40. Imported from China, the SUV starts at R$91,990 in the Pack2 entry version. The version is equipped with a 1.5 flex engine of 138 hp and 168 Nm, associated with a 5-speed manual transmission, and is one of the most economical SUVs in Brazil in the city. There is also an option with an automatic transmission of the CVT type, which brings a 1.6 gasoline engine of 138 hp and 168 Nm. In this case, the price reaches R$ 105,490 in the Pack 3 version.





JAC T40. Photo: JAC Motors

1st place – Caoa Chery Tiggo 2 – R$ 80,650

The cheapest SUV in Brazil is the Caoa Chery Tiggo 2. Produced in Jacareí (SP), the Sino-Brazilian SUV is sold in four versions. All versions of the Tiggo 2 come with the 1.5 flex aspirated engine with 115 hp and 146 Nm of torque, and the model offers options for a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. The model starts at R$80,650 in the Smile version equipped with an automatic transmission, and reaches R$94,190 in the top-of-the-line Act.







Chaoa Chery Tiggo 2. Photo: Caoa Chery

FOR. CAR MINIMUM PRICE* MAXIMUM PRICE** 1 Chaoa Chery Tiggo 2 BRL 80,650 BRL 94,190 two JAC T40 BRL 91,990 BRL 105,490 3 Honda WR-V BRL 92,300 BRL 104,600 4 Jeep Renegade BRL 92,990 BRL 176,990 5 Renault Duster BRL 94,690 BRL 113,090

*Entry version without options.

**High-end version without options.