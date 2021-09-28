What happened to Daniel Cravinhos and how is he today

A hit on Amazon Prime Video, the film The Girl Who Killed the Parents is told from the perspective of Daniel Cravinhos, Suzane Von Richthofen’s boyfriend, responsible for one of the most famous murders in Brazil. Almost 10 years after the crime, Daniel is serving his sentence under an open regime, and has already managed to remake his love life.

In A Menina que Matou os Pais, Daniel Cravinhos is played by Leonardo Bittencourt (Malhação), and his brother Cristian comes to life through the interpretation of Allan Souza Lima.

At the time of the crime, Daniel Cravinhos was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison. Cristian was given a sentence of 38 years and six months. Suzane Von Richthofen, on the other hand, had her boyfriend’s sentence: 39 years and six months in prison.

See below for everything you need to know about the progression from prison of Daniel Cravinhos to open regime and where the murderer is today.

How is Daniel Cravinhos currently?

In August 2017, a decision by the 2nd Criminal Execution Court of Taubaté authorized Daniel Cravinhos to progress to the open regime for serving his sentence, since 15 years had passed since the crime.

Suzane Von Richthofen also asked for the progression of the sentence, but the request was denied. The inmate of the Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary continues to serve her sentence under a semi-open regime.

Although the decision on Cravinhos’ sentence was taken in 2017, the confessed murderer only left jail in 2018.

At Christmas 2014, while still in jail, he married biomedical Alyne Bento, the sister of a cellmate. The young woman even lost two jobs after the bosses found out about her relationship with Daniel Cravinhos, but even that didn’t diminish her passion.

“I went to visit my brother and had a wonderful surprise. A more than pleasant company. I love you with all my love”, commented Alyne in a post about the wedding.

While in prison, Daniel Cravinhos was seen as a detainee of good behavior, even reducing his sentence for working in the prison. Daniel even produced tables and chairs for the public school system in the state of São Paulo.

However, Daniel was accused of trafficking steroids inside the prison, which delayed his progression to the open regime.

Cristian Cravinhos, Daniel’s older brother, returned to prison in 2018, after being released in 2017 for furthering the sentence. He returned to prison after being involved in a public mess and for allegedly assaulting a woman.

At the time, Cristian even bribed the police not to go back to jail. However, the strategy did not work and the criminal was increased his sentence for the new crime.

For his work as a carpenter at Tremembé Penitentiary, Cristian also managed to deduct 149 days from his sentence.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are now available on Amazon Prime Video; see the trailer below.