what happens to those who are expelled from reality?

Nego do Borel’s expulsion from “A Fazenda 13” was announced last Saturday (25). The singer, investigated for rape after sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk, will need to comply with RecordTV in case of breach of contract.

O UOL confirmed that Nego do Borel will have to return the fee received and what he earned with advertising in the program, in addition to losing all the awards won during his participation. He will also need to pay a penalty for termination.

Fernanda Medrado, who gave up on the RecordTV reality show last Friday (24), also needs to bear the same punishments. She even won a 0 kilometer car in one of the dynamics of the reality show.

“I lost my car, my fee, I’m going to pay the fine I don’t know how. I start watching and I get worse, my God! What a desire to disappear. I’m feeling like crap,” she said on social networks after giving up.

Nego do Borel recorded a video in the early evening of Sunday (26) demonstrating after being expelled from “A Fazenda 13”. The former pawn claims to be the target of racism and said that there was no crime.

We like each other, what happened happened and so far I haven’t understood why I’m here in my house. But if it’s because Dayane slept with me in the state she was in, I want to be here, first, to apologize to my mother, my grandmother and my aunts, who are women, and then to apologize to all the women. I didn’t see badness, I didn’t have badness at the time.

Borel

Also on Sunday (26), the singer visited a mall in the west side of Rio de Janeiro and, as a result, was seen in a bar in Leblon with friends. On social networks, he even stated that he would compete in the final of “A Fazenda” if he was not expelled from the program.

