What to Expect at the Amazon Launch Event

Amazon’s next launch event takes place tomorrow, September 28, at 1:00 pm GMT. Unlike Apple’s events, which are broadcast online around the world, Amazon’s launch ceremony is by invitation only.

But what can we expect on the 28th? Amazon typically doesn’t have information about its new products leaked before the official release, but last year the company released a lot of hardware; like the Echo Show 10, with a screen that rotates by itself following the user, and an Echo Dot with a clock. Considering that, the bets are that, for tomorrow’s event, Amazon will follow the same line.

Echo for wall and home security drone

As Bloomberg reported, Amazon is very likely to release a wall-mountable Echo with a larger 15-inch screen that doubles as a control panel for smart home appliances.

A soundbar run by Alexa is also expected, and it should have a built-in camera to make video calls. Additionally, Bloomberg mentioned an update to Echo Auto. A car dashboard Ring camera, called Car Cam and announced in September of last year, had leaked images in June. Car Cam must have integration with Alexa to record security videos.

Still on the Ring issue, the bets are that Amazon will finally launch its Always Home Cam, a camera drone that flies around the house alone. The company unveiled Always Home last year but has yet to officially launch the product.

Amazon Event Uncertainties

Vesta, an Amazon home robot, is reportedly at an advanced stage of development. However, insiders fear the product will turn out to be a new Fire Phone, one of the company’s biggest sales failures, so it’s somewhat unlikely that the Vesta will appear at tomorrow’s event.

Another Amazon product expected but not expected to be released now is Seeker, a GPS tracker for kids with built-in Alexa. And since Amazon announced the next generation of Paperwhite e-Readers last week, it’s unlikely that any new Kindle products will be released.

Finally, earlier this year there was news about a sleep apnea monitoring device powered by Alexa, but it’s unclear whether Amazon will actually launch the product now.

