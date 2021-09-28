what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Tuesday By Investing.com



Investing.com – Opens higher this Tuesday morning, advancing 0.27% at 9:11 am. The market follows the developments of the reform of the income tax, while it digests the , in which the Central Bank warns about the pressures of inflation.

In the United States, the expectation is for the speech of the president of , , who has already stated that the campaign should be longer than expected. The 100 futures retreat 1.49%, while the futures and the fall 0.74% and 0.34%, respectively.

On Monday, Brazil registered 210 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 594,653, informed the Ministry of Health. in the country advancing to 21,366,395, added the folder.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the government’s economic plan for the next ten years includes , including the sale of Banco do Brasil (SA:) and Petrobras (SA:). The idea is for this to become a “social dividend”, said the minister at an event held by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Brazil.

Privatizations were among the government’s main proposals during past elections, but so far, no big sale has been made. On the other hand, two new state-owned companies were created: NAV Brasil Serviços de Navegação Aérea and the Brazilian Company for Participation in Nuclear and Binational Energy, ENBpar, which is part of the privatization plan of Eletrobras (SA:).

Even so, the minister highlighted that R$ 240 billion were collected from the sale of subsidiaries in the last two and a half years. Guedes said that now it was the turn of the big fish, like Correios and Eletrobras.

Copom Minutes – The Central Bank considered raising prices beyond the 1-point adjustment it ended up adopting, but concluded that the dose was adequate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the 2022 target while more cautiously assessing the state of the economy after the impact caused. by the Covid-19 crisis.

Brazil Aid – Congress approved, on Monday, 27, a bill that is a program designed to replace Bolsa Família.

Supplemental Credits – Congress approved a bill that increases the term and limits for the opening of additional credits by the government without the approval of the Legislative in 2021. With this, the government will be able to change place expenses by decree or decree until the end of the year. This level of flexibility can facilitate the negotiation of funds with deputies and senators in exchange for political support.

Confidence – The Trade Entrepreneur Confidence Index (ICEC), by FecomercioSP, increased by 5.4% in one month, from 107.8 points in August to 113.5 points in September.

Jair Bolsonaro – Ceremony for the Inauguration of the Citizenship Station, the Delivery of Rural Property Titles and the Announcement of Duplication of BR-116 and BR-101; Delivery Ceremony of Residencial Dr. Marcelo Vilela.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Attorney General of the National Treasury, Ricardo Soriano; Lunch with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; Meeting with the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano; Participation in the launch of the work “Robotics Surgery – Principles and Fundamentals”; Participation in the 5th National Trade Forum, with the central theme “Brazil in Full Growth”.

Campos Neto – Lunch with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the Secretary of the Special Secretariat for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the Secretariat for Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida

Petrobras (SA:) – According to the president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, de , used as an input by thermal power plants. The state-owned company is also evaluating raising fuel prices at its refineries, said the executive director of Marketing and Logistics, Cláudio Mastella, recognizing that “on occasion” the values ​​are out of step with the international market.

JHSF (SA:) – JHSF’s board of directors approved the one with public distribution and restricted efforts, which will have Banco Bradesco (SA:) as custodian. The note will not be guaranteed, will be in a single series and mature within 365 days. Remuneration will follow the variation of the CDI plus 1.40% per year. Payment will take place at the maturity of the paper.

Desktop (SA:) – Desktop announced the acquisition of LPNet, a broadband internet service provider with fiber optic technology. The company is one of the most relevant in the State of São Paulo in this segment, with operations in more than 40 municipalities and around 127 thousand accesses. The value of the transaction, which took place through its subsidiary Starnet Telecomunicação, was not disclosed.

Voucher (SA:) – The underground in Canada returned to the surface this Tuesday morning, and the other 20 are on their way, according to a statement.

Camil (SA:) – The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the acquisition of the Santa Amália pasta company by Camil. The operation was announced to the market last month, in a R$ 260 million deal. With the purchase, Camil will also assume Santa Amália’s indebtedness of around R$ 150 million.

Eneva (SA:) – Eneva signed an exclusivity agreement with Grupo Vale Azul (SA:) Participações (GVA) for the formation of a joint venture to develop and operate the Macaé Port Terminal (Tepor) project in Rio de Janeiro, according to the Economic value.

Usiminas (SA:) – Usiminas announced yesterday the maintenance shutdown of blast furnace 2 at the Ipatinga plant, in Vale do (MG). The equipment, which underwent renovation in 2020 and returned to operation in June this year, suffered an incident last Friday, according to the company. The blast furnace concert is expected to last five months.

CPFL Energia (SA:) – CPFL Energia stated that Cade approved the acquisition of shareholding control of Companhia Estadual de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica (CEEE-T) by its subsidiary CPFL Comercialização Cone Sul.

United (SA:) – Unidas approved at a general meeting, the purchase of Nexcorp through its subsidiary Agile Gestão de Frotas e Serviços. The acquisition was announced at the end of August for R$ 120 million, R$ 71 million of which in cash and the remainder in 1,965,742 shares of the car rental company that are in its possession.

Itaúsa (SA:) – Itaúsa is seeking to diversify its portfolio with investments in health and agribusiness, according to the newspaper O Globo. The company also does not rule out expanding its participation in the basic sanitation sector.

Irani (SA:) – Irani approved the buyback program of up to 8.2 million ON shares, equivalent to 7.76% of the total outstanding papers issued by the company.