WhatsApp will stop working on multiple phones soon

Despite having gone back on the implementation of its new usage guidelines, WhatsApp remains firm in its plan to “kill” support for old cell phones. On its website, the company announces that the app will stop working in several apps starting next week, specifically on November 1st.

WhatsApp will stop running on devices with Android version 4.0.4 or earlier OS. You will need 4.1 or newer variants. After the announced date, incompatible phones will no longer receive updates and the app used by the smartphone will expire in the future — more than 40 devices will be affected.

iPhone users with iOS 10 or newer updates will continue with the messenger; iPhone 6s may be without the app if the system is not updated by the user. It is noteworthy that devices with KaiOS 2.5.0 also have access to the program.

New Minimum Requirements for WhatsApp

Android 4.1 or higher

iOS 10 or higher

KaiOS 2.5.0

New minimum program requirementSource: Disclosure/WhatsApp

If the customer is on the list of discontinued equipment, the social network recommends that the conversation history be saved. To do this, open the application, choose the three dots in the upper right corner of the interface and access “Settings”. Afterwards, click on “Conversations” and make the backup.

WhatsApp is also working on transferring conversation histories between different operating systems, but the tool is still limited to a few products and doesn’t have a release date.