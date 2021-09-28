“When are you going to start running?”

Jersey 8 of Marseille got involved in a heated discussion with Guendouzi and the newspaper L’Èquipe informs that there is already a “little group” in Sampaoli’s team against the ex-Flamengo midfielder

Gerson’s departure from Olympique de Marseille in the mid-year transfer window made Flamengo have to go to the market looking for a spare part. Andreas Pereira was chosen by Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel after a trip to Europe and the endorsement of Manchester United, who lent him for a season. The shirt 18 has already arrived and took the title of Diego Ribas, but the “Joker” still brings memories to the Nation, especially with the news coming from France.

At Olympique, Gerson has already played seven games. He has a goal and an assist, but Sampaoli wants the midfielder to play more advanced. But the good relationship with the Argentine coach – French newspapers already call the athlete “protected” from Sampa – seems to be bothering his teammates at Marseille.

French portals report that there would already be a group of Olympique players against Gerson. In the last match, Guendouzi and the ex-Flemish player got to argue. The French midfielder asked his teammate “when he would start running”, which generated a hullabaloo on the field.

Dimitri Payet and Pape Gueye separated the two players before a fight broke out. The daily L’Èquipe, one of the most traditional in France, announced this Monday (27) that the Olympique locker room is not happy with the Joker’s presence in the team. It is worth remembering that the hiring of Gerson was made at the request of Sampaoli, a fan of the Brazilian midfielder’s football.

All of this made Flamengo fans play on social networks, asking for a return of “The Joker”. Complicated, since the French disbursed 25 million euros (about R$ 162 million at the price at the time). The Gávea club still maintains 20 to 25% depending on the value of a future sale.