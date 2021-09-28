‘When are you going to start running?’

Gerson during Olympique de Marseille’s Europa League game (Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to the French newspaper ‘L’Équipe’, Olympique de Marseille would have a big problem in their locker room. A group of players on the team are unhappy with Gerson, a former Brazilian defensive midfielder from Flamengo, considered by them to be coach Jorge Sampaoli’s protégé.

The trigger for the confusion between the group of players from Olympique de Marseille and Gerson would have occurred this Sunday, in the team’s defeat by Lens, by 3-2. In the game, the Brazilian was confronted by defensive midfielder Mattéo Gendouzi.

– When will you start running? – Mattéo Guendouzi questioned the Brazilian player, who were separated by Payet, author of the two goals for Marseille in the defeat.

‘L’Équipe’ reports that Olympique de Marseille players are unhappy with the fact that Jorge Sampaoli is not taking the Brazilian player out of the field, even when he, according to the French newspaper, is not making a good match.

Gerson left Flamengo for 22 million euros (R$ 137.5 million in the current currency) and, since arriving at Olympique de Marseille, he has scored a goal with the shirt of the French team.