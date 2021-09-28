When will life return to normal? Pfizer CEO makes bets, but with caveats

More than a year after the SRS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic and advances in global vaccination against covid-19, it is possible to think about when life will return to normal. “In a year, I think we will be able to return to normal life,” said the CEO and president of US pharmaceutical Pfizer, Albert Bourla, last Sunday (26). However, the pre-pandemic way of life can be forever in the past.

For the CEO of Pfizer, the return to normal life will have some caveats. “I don’t think that [o controle da covid-19] means that the variants won’t keep coming, and I don’t think that means we should be able to live our lives without vaccines,” he said during an interview on ABC’s This Week.

With covid-19 vaccines, life could be back to normal in a year (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato Elements)

Similarly, the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, assesses that the return should happen within a year. “From today, in a year, I suppose,” Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung told the CEO on Thursday (23), when asked about its estimate of a return to normal life.

But this gradual return will only be possible with annual doses of vaccines against covid-19, according to Bourla. With vaccines expected to protect for at least a year, “I think the most likely scenario is annual vaccination, but we don’t really know, we need to wait and see the data,” comments the CEO of Pfizer.

Where can life get back to normal with covid-19?

Modern and Pfizer are producing 347 million vaccine doses per month. At this rate, it would take them nearly three years to produce enough vaccines for everyone. We MUST increase the supply of mRNA vaccines through tech transfer. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) September 21, 2021

On Tuesday (21), Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — the US health agency — warned of the challenge of vaccination being, in fact, global against covid-19 , as countries plan the booster doses, but many nations have not even applied the first dose to their inhabitants.

On Twitter, Fieden wrote: “Modern and Pfizer are producing 347 million doses of vaccines a month. At this rate, it would take them nearly three years to produce enough vaccines for everyone. We must increase the supply of mRNA vaccines through technology transfer “.

Given this scenario, the former director of the CDC proposes that the intellectual property of vaccines against covid-19 be shared and, in this way, the production of immunizing agents reach levels that can suppress global demand. “While they focus on selling expensive vaccines to rich countries, Moderna and Pfizer are doing next to nothing to close the global vaccine supply gap,” he said.

According to the Our World in Data platform, only 44.5% of the world population received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine. In view of the global scenario, 2.2% of people in low-income countries had at least one dose of some immunizing agent applied. Therefore, it is likely that this scenario a year from now will not be the same for all countries.

Source: CNBC and Our World in Data