Where does Jeff Bezos’ $1 billion donation go?

$1 billion dollars. This was the amount that the second richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, decided to donate to projects to conserve the planet’s biodiversity. For him it may not be much, since his fortune, in August 2021, was estimated at US$ 186 billion, according to data from the forbes. The donation was made after the billionaire’s trip to space in July, aboard a spaceship from his company Blue Origin — according to him, the Earth looks very fragile from above.

“Nature is our life support system and it’s fragile. I only remembered that in July, when I went into space with Blue Origin. I’ve heard that seeing Earth from space changes the world’s point of view. But I was not prepared for how much this would be true”, said the billionaire at the press conference to announce the initiative, last Monday, during Climate Week, in New York (United States).

On the Earth’s appearance, Bezos said: “Living here, the world and atmosphere seem vast and stable. But looking at Earth from there, the atmosphere seems thin and the world finite. Both beautiful, both fragile”.

The donation comes from the $10 billion fund that Bezos created last year, the Earth Fund. The initiative came soon after Amazon employees – also from Bezos – took a stand on the company’s role in the climate crisis. At the time, the businessman posted on his social network that he would like to amplify good practices and explore new ways to fight the devastating impact of climate change.

More and more specialists are warning of the worsening of the crisis in the coming years. The report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in August said that in the best-case scenario, the Earth is expected to warm another 1.5 degrees in the next two decades, in addition to the 1.1 degrees it has already risen. since the industrial revolution.

Problems arising from these climate changes include the drought that threatens Brazil’s electricity supply, floods in Europe, forest fires in the United States and the recent historic heat wave in Canada.

Where will donations go?

Valentin Antonucci/Pexels/Reproduction.

Projects that will receive the grant include biodiversity hotspots such as the Congo Basin, the tropical Andes and the Pacific Ocean. The money is expected to help fund the goal of protecting 30% of the planet’s oceans and land by the end of the decade — which was set in the UN’s Paris Agreement.

Bezos believes the money should help expand, manage and monitor protected areas, and put indigenous and local communities at the center of efforts to protect biodiversity. Critics of the 30% target warn that the action can legitimize the appropriation of indigenous lands. The idea faced opposition from some countries during the UN negotiations.

Subsidies from the billionaire fund will begin to be distributed later this year. Bezos said this announcement is the first of three from his environmental fund, which should also work to restore the ecosystem and transform the world’s food system.