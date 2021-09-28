where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras enter the field this Tuesday (28), in the decisive duel of the Libertadores semifinal, and, from 9:30 pm (GMT), in a duel scheduled for Mineirão, they fight for a place in the tournament final of South America’s most important clubs.

In the first game, played at Allianz Parque, home of alviverde, the two teams tied 0-0, in a clash of little creativity and Hulk, striker for Galo, ended up wasting a penalty.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by SBT and Conmebol TV.

O UOL Score follows the duel in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, and is scheduled for 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Probable escalations

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair (Keno), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández, Vargas (Keno) and Hulk.. Technician: head

Palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo (Felipe Melo) and Zé Rafael; Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Rony; Luiz Adriano. Technician: abel fair

Referee

Wilmar Roldán (Colombia) assisted by Alexander Guzman and Jhon León; all Colombians; VAR: Andres Cunha (URU)

Embezzlement

At Atlético-MG, coach Cuca doesn’t know if he’ll be able to count on the Venezuelan striker Savarino, who, even though he’s recovered from injury and released for the transition phase, is still not 100% physically. Diego Costa, with a thigh injury, has remote chances of being related. Keno, in turn, had a virus over the weekend and will also be re-evaluated.

At Palmeiras, Abel Ferreira will not have right-back Mayke, with pain in his right knee, and defender Victor Luís, with pain in his left thigh.