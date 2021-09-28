Where to Watch the 2nd Round Live Games

The second round of the Champions League group stage starts today on a day that will have the long-awaited PSG-Manchester City duel broadcast on open TV throughout Brazil. The match starts at 4 pm (GMT) and will be broadcast live on SBT, TNT (pay TV) and HBO Max (paid streaming).

If Messi, Neymar and Mbappé’s team will be available for free on television, Cristiano Ronaldo fans will have to turn to pay TV or streaming to see Manchester United try to recover against Villarreal on Wednesday (29th). also at 4pm. The game will be broadcast on TNT and HBO Max. On the debut, the English team lost 2-1 to Young Boys.

Fans of the two Spanish giants will depend exclusively on streaming this round. This Tuesday, only HBO Max shows Real Madrid x Sheriff at 4pm. The next day, the service shows itself the duel between Benfica and Barcelona. The Catalan team started out losing 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich and needs to react in the competition.

On Pay TV, there will be more game options at two different times on two days. Today, at 1:45 pm, TNT broadcasts Shakhtar Donetsk x Inter Milan. At the same time, Space will have Ajax x Besiktas. At 4 pm, while TNT will be with PSG x City, Space will show Milan x Atlético de Madrid.

On Wednesday, at 1:45 pm, TNT broadcasts Atalanta vs. Young Boys, a game that could leave United’s key more confused. Space shows Zenit x Malmo at the same time. Later, in addition to Manchester United vs Villarreal on TNT, the 4pm timetable will have Juventus vs Chelsea on Space.

Champions League matches live in round 2:

Tuesday (28):

13:45 – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Ajax x Besiktas – Space and HBO Max

16h – PSG x Manchester City – SBT, TNT and HBO Max

16h – Milan x Atlético de Madrid – Space and HBO Max

4 pm – Real Madrid vs Sheriff – HBO Max

4 pm – Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting – HBO Max

4 pm – RB Leipzig x Brugge – HBO Max

4 pm – Porto x Liverpool – HBO Max

Wednesday (29):

1:45 pm – Atalanta vs. Young Boys – TNT and HBO Max

1:45 pm – Zenit x Malmo – Space and HBO Max

16h – Manchester United vs Villarreal – TNT and HBO Max

4 pm – Juventus x Chelsea – Space and HBO Max

4 pm – Wolfsburg x Sevilla – HBO Max

4 pm – Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kiev – HBO Max

4 pm – Red Bull Salzburg x Lille – HBO Max

4 pm – Benfica x Barcelona – HBO Max