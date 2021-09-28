which real estate funds win and lose?

Appointed by many as a great asset to diversify, the real estate funds they have not yet shown any power to react to the economic reopening: the ifix, which brings together the main funds in the B3, accumulates a fall of 5.51% in the year. In a high interest rate environment, how is the situation of this asset class?

First, you need to make a distinction between the funds. There are several segments, such as paper, which invest in other securities, and bricks, which provide resources in physical spaces, such as shopping malls, warehouses and corporate slabs.

The variable income head of Zahl Investimentos, who spoke with the Money Times, Flávio Oliveira explains that the expansion of Selic is already priced by most of these assets.

“What impacts the real estate funds the most is not the Selic, but the future DI, or future interest contracts, which are the expectations of long-term rates. Before the Selic goes up, a large part of the market has already anticipated this increase”, he says.

Now, if, for example, the indicator rises beyond market expectations, then yes, there may be a greater influence on prices. “Expectations rule more in real estate funds than Selic itself”, he completes.

As for the chief economist of Inter, Rafaela Vitória, the rate hike has no direct impact on the funds’ income and, therefore, on their evaluation.

“The drop we have seen in recent months was the result of the increase in real market interest rates, the NTN-B coupon, which rose to close to 5% at longer rates. As the FIIs are expected to have an income above this rate, that is, with a premium in relation to fixed income, the increase in the rate had a negative impact on the value of the quotas”, he argues.

It is worth it?

Even so, the high Selic has consequences in the economy and, more importantly, in real estate financing, which affects some funds, mainly the brick one.

According to the partner and IR of Hectare (HCTR11), André Catrocchio, in a time of uncertainty, like the one we are experiencing, investors think twice before investing capital in new projects.

“For the real estate cycle, predictability is the most important thing because you are putting an asset at risk today without having a clear picture of what it will be like four years from now. The less noise, the better,” he says.

But he remembers that many assets are trading below their book value, that is, what is in that fund is worth more than people want to pay. “It’s not sure it will go up, but it could be a good opportunity”, he adds.

The analysts of XP, Maria Fernanda Violatti and Ronaldo Candiev, say that despite the challenging macro scenario, the funds continue to be an excellent alternative for investors interested in the real estate market and seeking income and appreciation of their assets.

“When comparing the average dividend yield of the IFIX, which is currently at approximately 9%, with real long-term interest (NTNB with long maturities, in this case NTNB 2035), the risk premium still remains at healthy levels, at approximately 4, 3 percentage points”, they calculate.

In the view of Alberto Mattos de Souza, a specialist in strategic negotiations in real estate law and a partner at PMMF Advogados, Selic should only serve as a reference.

“Deciding to invest in real estate funds solely because of Selic is not the best strategy. So, yes, with the increase in the Selic, the income paid by the funds becomes less attractive. Let us remember, however, that a short time ago the Selic rate was at 2% and this may happen again in the future”, he says.

Which ones win and lose?

In Oliveira’s opinion, in general, the increase in interest expectations hinders shopping centers and, mainly, warehouses.

“With higher interest, people consume less. However, we cannot ignore one thing: the segment suffered well because of the pandemic. So sometimes, as it’s already bad, it doesn’t fall so much”, he adds.

Rafaela recalls that, indirectly, the increase in the Selic rate should result in a slowdown in the economy next year. With this, the expectation of recovery of the sectors that were most affected by Covid, such as shopping malls and corporate slabs, may be delayed.

The story is different for bond funds, however, which gain from both rising interest rates and inflation.

“Paper funds buy fixed income funds. And within these bonds, it has both IPCA and CDI. Inflation starts to rise and the fund starts paying more. Dividend yields become more attractive”, says Oliveira.

Regis Chinchilla, analyst at Land Investments, agrees with the view and says that with the soaring interest rate and persistently high inflation, the favorite funds are the paper ones, which invest in Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRIs) and other fixed-income securities, for example.

“It is a sector that presents less volatility because it follows macroeconomic indicators, such as the IPCA and the IGP-M. So when inflation and interest rates rise, the funds are protected, as dividends will follow suit. Although they are traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, they have the essence of equity corresponding to a fixed income”, he emphasizes.

In this segment, the broker recommends two assets: o Kinea (KFOF11) it’s the BTG Pactual Fund of Funds (BCFF11).

But for Rafaela, among the funds that had significant drops, the preference is for funds of funds. These FIIs buy shares from other FIIs, which have the greatest discounts in relation to the book value, which in turn is also discounted.

“In other words, we can buy properties at discounts that, in some cases, are greater than the property’s replacement value, which at a certain point attracts other interested parties and results in price adjustments”, he adds.