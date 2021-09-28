Who are the scary creatures?

The Walking Dead introduced the “Ferals”, the creepy creeping creatures that stalked connie (Lauren Ridloff) and virgil (Kevin Carroll) in episode 6 – “On the Inside” of the 11th season. And, no, they are not zombies.

Fleeing from walkers after the collapse of the cave where she disappeared during Season 10’s War of the Whispers, Connie fears they are being watched as they hide inside a seemingly abandoned house.

As they explore the house – which has paintings of people with scratchy eyes – to make sure they’re safe, Connie discovers they’re not alone as they stare grimly through a hole in the wall.

Separated from Virgil, Connie senses through the vibrations of the wildlings’ footsteps that they are chasing her. A bent over, grunting and snarling creature in hunger chases Connie, who ends up finding a basement full of bones from her previous victims.

Seeking to create a “good old-fashioned haunted house horror story” for Connie’s iconic return, the Ferals are an extreme example of people “going too far” in this world of the zombie apocalypse.

READ TOO:

– “On the Inside” is one of the best episodes of The Walking Dead

– Who died in Episode 6 of Season 11 of The Walking Dead?

The Ferals Story on The Walking Dead

“We’ve already met cannibals, we’ve talked about the people Maggie met while she was on the road, we’ve seen the Whispers… We’ve always talked about these people who went completely wild and what kind of desperation it would take to get to this point.”, told the showrunner Angela Kang. “Greg Nicotero (episode director) and the KNB group made every decision to make these creatures unique and different from zombies and have their own terrifying appearance.”

The hall with disfigured portraits tells a bit of the back story of the Ferals, the cannibal trackers who watch, chase and guide their victims to the haunted house.

“We think it’s scary, which is a lot of fun. But the pictures on the wall are of relatives or even some of those people who have gone wild and are living in that house”, said Kang. “And as they got wilder and wilder, they began to destroy the vestiges of their humanity.”

The Walking Dead has explored cannibalism in previous seasons, as we’ve seen on Terminus or with children cared for by Michonne’s friend Jocelyn – but the wild nature of this group is unique. Even the Whispers, who abandoned almost all norms of civilized society, still interacted and spoke to each other as people. The Ferals are by far the most animalistic people featured in The Walking Dead so far.