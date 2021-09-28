who can borrow up to R$1,000?

Caixa launched a loan program through its Caixa Tem application this Monday (27). Loans, in the amounts of R$300 to R$1,000, with interest rates of 3.99% per month, can be contracted by up to 100 million people.

The service is aimed both at individuals, for personal expenses, and for companies investing in their businesses. Whoever receives Bolsa Família, however, will not be able to access credit.

See below for the main information about who can take out the loan.

Who can hire credit?

Self-employed (without a formal contract), beneficiaries of social programs and recipients of public policies for income distribution and salaried workers can take out the credit.

The credit offer will be available to anyone who uses the Caixa Tem application and who has already done the registration update, having their account transformed from Caixa Social Digital to Poupança Digital+. The update will be released gradually, according to the month of birth.

It is necessary to have been approved by Caixa’s credit analysis and have a limit available to contract. Also, your name cannot be negative in Serasa and SPC.

Can Bolsa Família recipients take this loan?

The program will not serve Bolsa Família beneficiaries. According to the institution, the registration update process at Caixa Tem, which is necessary to take out the loan, cancels the Bolsa Família benefit card. According to the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, the limitation is because this public would have difficulties in paying for the loan.

Regarding the beneficiaries of emergency aid, Guimarães stated that most of those who currently receive the aid are members of Bolsa Família, that is, they will not have access to credit either.

But there are some people in this part of the population who have income, even if it is informal, and who may be able to obtain a loan.

According to him, the idea of ​​offering credit according to the date of birth and giving a period of ten days for analysis was precisely to try to prevent aid beneficiaries from confusing the product with the benefit.

Loans are for individuals and companies

Through Caixa Tem, the user can make two types of loans: Personal and Productive. The first is suitable for personal expenses, while the second is for investing in businesses and/or ventures. The interest rate for both is the same, 3.99% per month, and payment in up to 24 installments.

The amounts released for loan are based on the user’s registration information and take into account the personal and/or business financial history. After credit evaluation, the amount is released.

Is it possible to get both personal and business loans?

According to the president of Caixa, initially there is no limitation. However, this will be taken into account in the credit risk analysis. Those who have already taken credit in one modality may have a higher credit risk and not be accepted for the other modality.

Can those who already have a loan from Caixa get credit from Caixa Tem?

He can. However, Caixa does not have many personal credit lines and most are in the payroll-deductible credit modality, with lower interest rates. Therefore, the customer should not opt ​​for this new line.