Who is R. Kelly and how did the sex trafficking scheme for which the singer was convicted work? | Song

The conviction is a victory for the movement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and confirms the decline in the career and public image of one of the artists that have dominated the US charts in recent decades.

The singer, songwriter and producer was a powerful figure in the music business until the past decade. In recent years, his musical presence was at an all-time low and he had been facing multiple sex crimes charges.

R. Kelly’s best known song in Brazil was “I believe I can fly”, composed, produced and performed by him, released in 1996 on the soundtrack of the movie “Space Jam”. He won three Grammys for the track.

But he had several other hits and sold over 70 million albums. R. Kelly is one of the musicians who revamped R&B in the 90s.

2 of 4 R. Kelly, American R&B singer — Photo: Disclosure/RCA R. Kelly, American R&B singer — Photo: Disclosure/RCA

He was successful not only in his solo career but also as a producer and songwriter for other artists with Janet Jackson, Toni Braxton and Britney Spears.

R. Kelly was nominated for a Grammy in 1996 for the composition of “You are not alone”, recorded by Michael Jackson.

3 of 4 American singer R. Kelly — Photo: Publicity American singer R. Kelly — Photo: Publicity

“I believe I can fly” was their most successful song, but it ended up not making the top of the “Billboard” because it came out around the same time as Tony Braxton’s “Un-break my heart”. But he had two songs at number 1: “Bump n’ Grind” in 1994 and “I’m Your Angel” (with Celine Dion) in 1998.

He had six chart-topping albums between 1995 and 2007. His most recent record was 2016’s “12 Nights of Christmas”. The album only reached 177th place on the “Billboard”.

How was the conviction for sex trafficking?

Federal prosecutors accused the singer of commanding an entourage of businessmen, security guards and others who recruited women and girls for him to have sex and abuse, in addition to producing pornography, including child pornography.

Among the charges he was convicted were that Kelly bribed a government official who gave him permission to marry singer Aaliyah (1979-2001) in 1994, when she was just 15 years old.

Over the course of the nearly six weeks of the trial, prosecutors detailed an organization of torture and abuse, with evidence from recent years and cases dating back to 1991.

The prosecution called nearly 50 people, who testified that the singer’s public facet concealed a calculating and controlling predator. Among the witnesses were nine women and two men who accused Kelly of abuse or other misconduct and eight of the singer’s employees.

The defense focused on small changes in accounts among witnesses, trying to convince the jurors that all sexual activities between him and the victims had been consensual.

According to The New York Times, the singer sat without reaction in court after receiving the verdict given by the jury, which found him guilty of organized criminal activity and eight counts of sex trafficking.

He can face decades in prison. Your sentencing hearing scheduled for May 4, 2022.

Kelly could still receive decades more on his sentence if he is convicted on other charges in Chicago.

He had already avoided a conviction in 2008, when he was found not guilty of 14 counts in a child pornography trial. He denied all charges.