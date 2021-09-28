Who is the fan dating the singer 18 years later

Felipe Dylon is having a romance. Her name is Mayra Wenzel and the two spent the last weekend together in Rio de Janeiro. In pictures of a paparazzo, the youngest “summer muse” (who remembers Dylon’s biggest success in 2003?) appears hand in hand with the singer on the sidewalk of Ipanema, on the south side of the city.

splash went after and discovered everything about what we can call, for now, “colored friendship”. Mayra is 31 years old, is a businesswoman — a partner in a women’s accessories brand — and lives in São Paulo. Although they are living in a new moment in their relationship, the story of Dylon and Mayra is old.

Felipe Dylon walks with friend and affair Mayra Wenzel on the sidewalk of Rio de Janeiro Image: AGEWS / AgNews

The report spoke with the businesswoman, who opened her heart: “I’m a fan of Felipe from the old days and I met him again after many years. Right now, we’re getting to know each other better.”

The businesswoman has followed the singer since he lived the height of success, in the early 2000s, with hits such as “Musa do Verão” and “Deixa Disso”. She was 13 and the idol 16. Idol of a generation, Dylon dragged teenagers wherever he went.

“Our story is very beautiful, it is about a fan and an idol who meet again after many, many years. I was present in many moments of Felipe’s life, at the beginning of his career. He was always extremely considerate and affectionate with me, like this as it was with all the fans,” he recalls.

the strength of the idol

Mayra Wenzel remembers how Felipe Dylon helped her, albeit indirectly. At the time, she was at school.

He played a very important role. When I met him, I was going through a very delicate period of bullying. Without knowing what was going on, he helped me a lot, as he always treated me with affection and respect. From my love as a fan and from such an affectionate idol I drew a lot of strength.

Felipe Dylon was Mayra’s biggest crush in adolescence Image: Personal archive

The reunion

The idol and fan relationship evolved, and the two became friends. Until, shortly before the pandemic, a new feeling was born: “We had met, but then the situation of the pandemic got worse and we stayed away for many months”.

Now that we’re vaccinated, it’s safer to see each other again, as I’m from São Paulo and he’s from Rio we depend on airlift.

The two followed last Saturday a surfing championship, at Arpoador beach, in which Felipe Dylon’s father was the champion. They also had lunch together and went to the movies recently. Mayra couldn’t have been more beaming: “He’s really humble and grateful to people. It goes beyond when the cameras are on.”

Felipe Dylon with Mayra Wenzel at the cinema in the early 2000s in a radio promotional action Image: Personal archive

Another fact that thrills the businesswoman is that the singer has memories in common with her. As a teenager, Mayra was among fans crazed during a movie premiere in a radio promotional action. Time passed, and she had the opportunity to return with the crush of adolescence to a movie theater.

“We went to the cinema and, when I was entering the theater, I kept thinking that years ago I was entering as a fan and today I was entering as a friend. I as a fan am thrilled. We were entering the theater hand in hand. He turned to me. and said: ‘Ma, do you remember that day in the movies we met?’ I smiled and said: ‘I’m thinking about it now,'” he says.