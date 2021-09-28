Who should have a heart checkup? See the exams that cannot be missed

The covid-19 pandemic has increased the risks to the general health of the population, whether due to the infection caused by the coronavirus, or due to the lack of follow-up treatment for numerous diseases. In addition, the drop in routine exams prevents serious diseases from being diagnosed early, which impairs quality of life. All of this causes a chain reaction, as explained by cardiologist Sueli Vieiras, from the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo. “We don’t know the course the pandemic will take in the future, but taking care of heart health right now is more important than ever,” he says.

Read too:

In Recife, the college offers free nutrition services, with personalized diets, for the population

“Who Sees Diabetes Sees Heart”: cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 80% of deaths in people with uncontrolled glucose

The doctor’s testimony comes from the conditions currently experienced by Brazilians. According to the Ministry of Health, cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in the country. Data show that approximately 300 thousand individuals suffer annually from acute myocardial infarction (AMI), leading to death in 30% of these cases.

In addition, a study sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (International Atomic Energy Agency) on the impact of covid-19 on the diagnosis of heart disease points to an estimate that more than 700,000 diagnostic imaging tests, aimed at detecting cardiovascular diseases, were no longer performed worldwide between March and April 2020. This represents a reduction of 42%, compared to the same period in the previous year.

When considering only the month of April, the drop in the performance of this type of exam was even greater, 64% compared to April 2019.

Faced with this scenario, specialists and health entities reinforce that the population resumes general health care. They stress the importance of the role of cardiovascular check-up in detecting possible abnormalities as early as possible.

Before the pandemic, guidance for periodic cardiovascular examinations was generally directed at men over 45 years of age or women after the onset of menopause, as well as people with diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol and triglycerides, smokers and patients with a family history or who already had heart disease.

“This recommendation has not changed. However, the lack of medical care during the long period of social isolation, added to the risk of covid-19 sequelae for those who contracted the infection and the increase in sedentary lifestyle, results in a different scenario, which we have never experienced before. That’s why the attention is now greater”, Sueli.

Important exams of the cardiological check-up

Shortness of breath, weakness, dizziness, swollen legs, chest pain, and bluish fingertips are among the main signs that indicate the possibility of some compromised cardiac function.

In addition, if the person does not have symptoms like these, but failed to undergo tests during the pandemic, reduced the practice of physical activities and/or noticed a significant increase in weight during this period, a medical evaluation is recommended.

Check below which exams are part of the check-up: