Who should take penalties, Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes? See the use of each one

THE 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa, last Saturday, by Premier League, caused a controversy to resurface in the Manchester United. After Bruno Fernandes miss a penalty in the match-up, fans wonder if the midfielder should continue as official penalty kick taker, or if the task should now be assigned to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The final decision will always be up to coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the fact is that, by statistics, both Bruno and CR7 are great options. Despite that, one of them is better.

Throughout his career, Cristiano beat until today 167 penalties in official matches. Of these, he converted 139 and missed 28, which gives an advantage of 83.23%.

Bruno Fernandes was in the lime brand in 46 opportunities, with 42 hits and 4 errors, which results in taking advantage of 91.3%.

In other words: in the cold of numbers, the midfielder is a better choice, as his general use in penalties in his career is superior to that of CR7.

At a press conference last Saturday, after United’s defeat, Solskjaer played down the mistake of Bruno Fernandes and said he would “bet his mortgage” on the midfielder when it comes to taking a penalty, as the athlete’s performance is excellent.

The coach also had to deny Ronaldo’s alleged dissatisfaction with not being the official penalty taker for the red devils, since he is responsible for the role in the Portuguese team.

“Football is like that. He (Bruno) will assume this responsibility for the club or selection in every game, but sometimes things don’t work out. It’s a fine line between heaven and hell,” philosophized the Norwegian.

“Of course that will be the headline. But we have to remember that Bruno is an excellent penalty taker, besides, of course, the fact that Ronaldo is probably the player with the highest number of penalty goals in the world,” he compared.

“Unfortunately, we missed an opportunity to gain a point. You (journalists) will now formulate hypotheses according to the players’ reactions. But you must remember that Bruno is a great batsman, and I’m sure you would bet your mortgages on him.” challenged.