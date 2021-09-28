Why isn’t Google’s birthday celebrated on the company’s founding day?

If you’ve already opened Google’s search engine today, you may have noticed the commemorative doodle of the company’s 23 years, celebrated this Monday (27). Although it is known that Google was founded as a company on September 4, 1998, the company itself usually celebrates its birthday on September 27th. Why is this happening? Would the parents have registered the “child” on a different “birth date” than the correct one?

In fact, the choice of September 27 as Google’s birthday seems to be a mere convenience and there is no exact explanation of the reason behind the choice. The company applied for incorporation on September 4, 1998 and celebrated this period as its birthday a few times until 2006, when it made September 27, official as its birthday.

Happy 23rd Birthday, @Google! 🎂 Starting as a prototype in the dorm rooms of two computer scientists, Google now answers billions of queries from users worldwide in 150+ languages ​​💻🌏 Celebrate with a slice of today’s sweet #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/XkkC09Np2a pic.twitter.com/ELsdD8kb2t — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 27, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

A little of history

the domain google.com was registered on September 15, 1997, but the company did not apply for incorporation until September 4 of the following year. As there has never been an official clarification, it is not possible to know exactly why there is this divergence of dates or why September 27 was chosen — and, to add to the confusion, in the 15-year doodle, the giant itself confirmed that not sure exactly what your birthday is.

“In a company that has fun embedded deep in its DNA like Google, it seems plausible that any new role would be a big party, if you like,” wrote the company’s doodle team leader Ryan Germick at the time.

This was the initial appearance of the Google prototype in 1997 (Photo: Reproduction/Softpedia)

Various celebration dates

Interestingly, there are a few other dates celebrated with equal emphasis by Google throughout history. In the announcement of its 5th anniversary, in 2003, the date chosen was September 8th, then changed to September 7th the following year and September 26th in 2005. Since 2006, therefore, the date September 27th was made official as the day when the owner of the biggest search engine in the world celebrates another year of life.

A draft before the final 23-year-old doodle version (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Back in the late 1990s, it was practically a full year of development and improvement by then-students Sergey Brin and Larry Page, both students at Stanford University in the United States. The two co-founders had built a search engine together in their dorms and developed their first prototype, which officially went live in 1998.

Since then, the system has evolved a lot from the first server, housed in a cabinet built with toy parts, to more than 20 data centers around the world, in addition to an increasingly focused focus on delivering information quickly and trusted to people. Today, every day, billions of searches are performed in the search engine in over 150 languages.

In short, Google’s birthday could be considered September 4th, but the company prefers September 27th. The fact is that Gigante das Buscas has come a long way in these 23 years of life: it went from an unpretentious website searcher to one of the world’s companies, with an immense portfolio of products and services, in addition to being a reference in the world of technology .