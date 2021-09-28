Will Smith assumes that he also had extramarital affairs

Will Smith said Jada, with whom he has been married for nearly 25 years, was not the only one in the relationship to have extramarital affairs.

The revelation came in an interview with GQ. The journalist who spoke to the “MIB: Men in Black” star read Will’s memoir (scheduled for release on Nov. 9) and noted that he doesn’t give many details about his marriage.

The actor explains that much of his relationship with Jada has already been disclosed, such as the actress’ involvement with rapper August Alsina. Last year, Alsina declared that the affair with Jada “lasted years”.

Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had relatives who had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way from how I grew up. There were endless and meaningful discussions about what a perfect relationship is. What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only way to bond. said Will Smith to GQ

The journalist added that Will “gently explained” that Jada was not the only one to have other sexual relationships outside of marriage.

“We gave each other confidence and freedom, with the belief that everyone must find their own way,” says the actor.

“And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t point our way to anyone. But the experiences that the freedom we give each other and the unconditional support, for me, is the highest definition of love.”