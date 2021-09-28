Will Smith goes back to explaining why he turned down a role in Free Django

On his way to the Oscar 2022, star Will Smith began his campaign for gold. And today (27), in an interview with GQ magazine, Smith revealed, again, the reasons why he turned down a role in Django Unchained, winning film of the golden bald of Quentin Tarantino.

“I avoided making movies about slavery. I didn’t want to show blacks in that light. I wanted to portray black excellence. The first time I considered this was [Django Livre]. But I didn’t want to make a bondage movie about revenge”, an actor told the publication.

Widely acclaimed for his role in the tennis player’s biopic Richard Williams, King Richard: Creating Champions, the actor is considered by experts as the current favorite in the best actor category.

In addition to Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions will also be in the cast Saniyya Sydney and Demi Singleton like the two athletes, Aunjanue Ellis like the mother of the protagonists, Jon Bernthal as a coach and Leo Schreiber as the technician. The film will be produced by Smith, Tim White and Trevor Write (ingrid goes west). The script is from Zach Baylin and the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men).

King Richard: Creating Champions is scheduled to premiere on November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States. In Brazil, the plot will be released in December.