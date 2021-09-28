Will Smith Reveals Open Relationship With His Wife Jada Pinkett

Hollywood’s suspicions were confirmed, in an interview with the American edition of GQ magazine, actor Will Smith, 53, revealed that his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, is no longer monogamous and that, currently, they live an open relationship.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” he said. “She had family members who were in an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a very different way than how I grew up.”

“There were endless and meaningful discussions about what is perfect in a relationship,” he commented. “For most of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, even though we didn’t think of monogamy as the most perfect form of relationship.”

However, he says things changed for the couple as they “gave each other confidence and freedom”. Will claims the two believe that marriage “can’t be a prison.”

“I don’t suggest this path to anyone. But the experiences that the freedoms we give each other and the unconditional support, for me, are the highest definition of love.” Will and Jada have been married since 1997.

Hollywood rumors

In July of last year, rapper August Alsina, 29, claimed that he had been in love with Jada Pinkett for many years and that the affair had been approved by Will Smith himself. At the time, Jada and Will said it would have been during a period when they were apart.

On this subject, Will commented that the public was under the wrong impression that Jada was the only one in the marriage who was getting involved with other people. The star said he was too.

“The audience has an impenetrable narrative,” he declared. “Once the audience decides something, it’s difficult or impossible to dislodge the images, ideas and perceptions.”