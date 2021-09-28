Will Smith says marriage to wife Jada isn’t monogamous, and reveals celebrities on his wish list: “It can’t be a prison”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has long been the subject of much speculation. Last year, the buzz increased with the revelation that, in a period of these 23 years of relationship, the actress became involved with rapper August Alsina. Now, Will opened up, assumed that their relationship was no longer monogamous and that he also had extramarital relationships.

The actor gave a long interview to GQ and revealed details of how his marriage works. “Jada never believed in a conventional marriage… She had family members who had unconventional relationships. So, she grew up in a way that was very different from what I grew up.”, he explained, who said that both were looking for the best dynamic for the relationship.

“I had considerable endless discussions about: what is relational perfection? What’s the perfect way to interact as a couple? For most of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”, added Smith.

But Will admitted that he and his wife preferred the marriage not to be a “prison,” noting that he cannot advise their choices to anyone. “We gave ourselves confidence and freedom, with the belief that everyone has to find their own way. Marriage, for us, cannot be a prison. And I don’t suggest our trajectory to anyone… But the experiences of the freedoms we’ve given each other and the unconditional support, for me, is the greatest definition of love.”, opined the star.

Against this backdrop, they both agreed that when you’re just telling the truth in your relationship, you’re never afraid of being found out. “The search for the truth is the only way to be happy in this life”, said the artist. “And we kind of agreed that authenticity was freedom from the shackles of fame and public scrutiny”, he added. In other words, it’s all talked about between Will and Jada!

Last year, during an episode of “Red Table Talk”, Will and Jada spoke openly about the affair between her and Alsina. At the end of the program, many noticed the downturned face of the star and were left with the impression that only the presenter had experienced extramarital relationships during this period of their marriage. Now, the star assured her that she wasn’t the only one, and explained his reaction. “[A gravação] it was midnight and we were going on vacation the next day. It was like, no, no, no, guys, I’m not sad. I’m just so fucking tired”, he stated.

Will, who appears on the cover of the magazine, also told about his conversations with Michaela Boehm, a relationship and intimacy coach. On their first date, the star revealed that if he could have anything in the world, he would like to have a “harem of girlfriends”. After being questioned by the professional, Smith admitted that he would like actress Halle Berry and dancer Misty Copeland to be part of the “arrangement”.

“I don’t know where I saw it, or some teenage shit, but the idea of ​​traveling with 20 women I loved and cared for and all that, it seemed like a really cool idea.”, amused Smith. “And then, after we played around with it a little bit, I was like, ‘That would be horrible. That would be horrible’. I was like, ‘Can you imagine how miserable?’, he commented, about how he went back.

“What she was essentially doing was clearing my mind, letting her know it was okay to be me and who I was. It was OK to think Halle is cool. It doesn’t make me a bad person to be married and think Halle is pretty. Whereas in my mind, in my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins”, added Will, about how he was leaving certain internal ideals and judgments behind.

“This was really the process Michaela worked with me, for me to realize that my thoughts weren’t sins, even acting on an impure thought didn’t make me a piece of c*ck”, reflected Will. Here is an example of a couple without fear or shame, to express and do what they think, right?