Willian explains Arsenal’s departure and sees Palmeiras out of Libertadores

Midfielder Willian, who arrived with star status at Corinthians, explained the reasons that made him leave Arsenal and return to the team that formed him professionally about 15 years ago.

In an interview with “Arena SBT”, the shirt 10 revealed that he was unhappy in the English team after moving from rival Chelsea and that he took the initiative to leave – he had a contract until June 2023 with the Europeans.

“My year at Arsenal was a bit complicated. I really couldn’t adapt to the club, I wasn’t happy there. To make it clear: it wasn’t the club that wanted me to leave, I wanted to leave. , I said that I was not happy and that I wanted to look for another place to play”, began Willian to the network.

The player, who is already Corinthians’s first-team player, did not show regret for giving up a large amount to return to Brazil. “There are things in life that money can’t buy, doesn’t pay for. You have joy, happiness, peace, a happy, solid family… for me it’s the most important thing.”

Palms eliminated?

The player was also questioned by Benjamin Back, presenter of “Arena”, about a possible crowd in the duel between Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, valid for the Libertadores semifinal, which happens tonight.

Willian laughed and didn’t show that he was rooting against the São Paulo team, but gave his “pitaco” indicating that the miners are going to the final.

“I think it’s Galo. Atlético’s team is playing very well and I think it’s made it to the final. I think it’s Atlético and Flamengo [na final].”