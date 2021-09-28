Willian talks about the evolution of Corinthians’ structure and recalls why Arsenal left Arsenal

One of the main signings in Brazilian football this second half, Willian, returned to Corinthians after 14 years playing in Europe and found a completely different reality at the club. In an interview, the athlete highlighted the most impactful changes he has noticed since his arrival.

“At that time, I trained at Fazendinha and sometimes I even trained in what is now the CT, but there was only one container for us to change clothes. Today we see Corinthians in a totally different situation, at a different level in terms of TC, stadium… Corinthians has a very good structure and gives all the conditions for the athletes to do their best work,” said the 10th shirt on the program SBT Arena, of SBT.

Willian also recalled the reasons for the termination of his contract with Arsenal, a team he defended before signing with Timão. It is worth remembering that the player did not earn more than R$ 146 million at the English club to return to the Parque São Jorge club.

“My year at Arsenal was a bit complicated, I really couldn’t adapt to the club, I wasn’t happy there. It wasn’t the club that wanted me to leave, I wanted to leave. I explained my feelings, I said that I was not happy, that I wanted another air and another place to play and that’s why I made this decision to leave. There are things in life that money doesn’t buy, doesn’t pay for. You have joy, happiness, peace, a happy, solid family. This is the most important thing,” he said.

Finally, the shirt 10 spoke about the responsibility of acting in the team at heart. Upon his arrival, on the 111th anniversary of the founding of Timão, the athlete declared himself to the club and stressed that he was “happy to return home”.

“I try to take this responsibility and share it with all the players. If I win, everyone will win, if I lose, everyone will also lose. The most important thing, and what I want, is to play well, always try to be winning with the Corinthians shirt, which is very good,” he concluded.

