Windows 11: How to get the update early

Last Thursday (23), Microsoft released the Windows 11 launch preview to Insiders users after months of testing. The new distribution is considered the last step before the official debut of the new operating system.

The new build offers a more stable experience and can be experienced by the most curious internet users before the official release. See how to get it in advance:

How to install the final preview of Windows 11

To begin with, it is necessary to verify that the device used is compatible with the minimum requirements established by Microsoft, which seek to offer a homogeneous quality experience in everyday life. To do this, use the proprietary program PC Health App, which can be found via this link.

If the device in question is compatible, the next step is to register for the Windows Insider program directly on the Microsoft website or by the way. “Settings > Update and Security > Windows Insider Program” on Windows 10. Next, click the start button, link an account and select the “Preview Release” option.

Finally, just accept Microsoft’s terms and restart your device. Then check out the section Update and Security in the settings and see if there is an advertisement for installing Windows 11. If available, just follow the displayed steps to install the new operating system.

Windows 11 update banner, on Windows Update. (Source: The Verge / Reproduction)Source: The Verge

Users who do not wish to receive previous versions of Windows 11 can leave the Insider program after installation. To do this, just click on the option displayed in “Settings> Windows Update“. Alternatively, it is possible to obtain the new version of the operating system by installing the official ISO or, as a last resort, wait for its release on October 5th.