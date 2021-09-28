Winner of The Voice Kids, Gustavo Bardim will be received with party and motorcade

General Bardim should arrive in the region on Wednesday (29). Check out the script

28 Sep 2021 – 06:10 Per Janici Demetrius Credit: TV Globo Reproduction

Champion of The Voice Kids, on TV Globo, last Sunday (26), the singer from Guaramirense Gustavo Bardim will be received with a party, a parade and an interview on Rádio Jaraguá. The singer’s reception script is scheduled for this Wednesday (29). Bardim will also perform on top of an electric trio.

Script by Gustavo Bardim:

3:15 pm – Arrival at the airport and transfer to Jaraguá do Sul;

4:15 pm – Interview on Rádio Jaraguá;

4:45 pm – SCAR (Society of Artistic Culture);

5:30 pm – Transfer to Guaramirim through Max Wilhelm/Bernardo Dornbusch/Pref. Waldemar Grubba/BR-280;

6:30 pm – Presentation on top of an electric trio at Seleto, Centro de Guaramirim (Whoever it is, needs to wear a mask and keep their distance).

After the arrival and presentation in Guaramirim, at Seleto, a motorcade with Gustavo Bardim will leave towards the Corticeira neighborhood. The motorcade will pass through Rua 28 de Agosto, passing through the Avaí district and arriving in the Corticeira district.

