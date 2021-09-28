With 88% of population vaccinated, Chile announces end of state of emergency for Covid-19 | World

Chileans show their updated vaccination cards after receiving the 2nd dose of CoronaVac, a Covid-19 vaccine from Sinovac laboratory, in an asylum in Santiago, Chile, on March 5, 2021. Among them, seated, is the Minister of Chile Health, Enrique Paris — Photo: Esteban Felix/AP
The Chilean government announced this Monday (27) that it will end the state of emergency decreed against Covid-19 as of Thursday (30) at a time when the country has already vaccinated more than 88% of its population against the coronavirus.
“It is vitally important that we are all fully aware that the coronavirus pandemic is not over, and because of that, we must continue to take care of our health and our lives,” President Sebastián Piñera said in a recorded statement.
The measure was first enacted on March 18, 2020 for a period of 90 days, just two weeks after the confirmation of the first case of Covid-19 in the country. Since then, it has been extended several times by the government of the South American country.
President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, in a video address on September 27, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Government of Chile
Jaime Bellolio, government spokesman, said at a press conference that not renewing the state of emergency means “that there will be no more curfews in any region and that we will not have quarantines in communes and regions.”
“Taking back the spaces of everyday life forces us to be more responsible than ever,” said Bellolio.
According to the Chilean Ministry of Health, 88.18% of the country’s population has already received the two doses of vaccines available against Covid-19 – or single-dose vaccines. The country also began distributing booster doses for seniors in August and, so far, more than 52,000 doses have been applied.
Vaccination for children under 12 years old
Earlier this month, Chile began vaccinating children ages 6 to 11 against Covid-19. Vaccination of these minors – authorized on September 6 – is carried out in health centers with children with “comorbidities”, such as cancer or diabetes.
“In Chile, in general, the tradition of vaccination programs tells us that children are vaccinated much more than adults,” said Health Minister Enrique Paris at the time.
Vaccination against Covid-19 began on February 3 in Chile and has progressed rapidly. With more than 15 of its 19 million inhabitants, already completely immunized.