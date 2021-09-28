With 88% of the population vaccinated, Chile declares the end of the state of emergency – International

SANTIAGO – Chilean authorities announced on Monday, 27, the end of the state of emergency in force in the country since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, decision taken after recording a sharp drop in cases of the disease.

The state of emergency, an extraordinary administrative measure passed by Congress in early 2020, allowed the government to impose nightly curfews and forced quarantines on hard-hit districts amid the country’s worst outbreak.

“Over the past three months, the health situation has evolved favourably, with a very significant reduction in infections, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said the president Sebastian Pinera to reporters at a press conference.

O Chile led one of the fastest and most successful vaccination campaigns in the world and now has nearly three-quarters of its population fully vaccinated, according to a Reuters count. As a result, infections plummeted.

The government has said it will relax restrictions in place, increase capacity limits on events and public spaces and earlier this month reopen its borders to tourists.

The announcement comes on the same day that health authorities began vaccinating children between 6 and 11 years old with the Chinese vaccine. Sinovac, which received emergency approval in September.

Chile registered 640 new cases on Monday, with a positivity rate of around 1.08% in the last 24 hours. /REUTERS