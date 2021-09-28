With 88% vaccinated, Chile ends the state of emergency

Chilean authorities announced this Monday, 27, the end of the state of emergency in force in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a decision taken after a sharp drop in the number of cases of the disease was registered.

The state of emergency, an extraordinary administrative measure passed by Congress in early 2020, allowed the government to impose nightly curfews and forced quarantines on hard-hit districts amid the country’s worst outbreak.







Nurse with syringe used in Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinical trial in Colina, Chile 11/20/2020 REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado Photo: Reuters

“Over the past three months, the health situation has evolved favorably, with a very significant reduction in infections, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” President Sebastián Piñera told reporters at a news conference.

Chile led one of the fastest and most successful vaccination campaigns in the world and now has nearly three-quarters of its population fully vaccinated, according to a Reuters count. As a result, infections plummeted.

The government has said it will relax restrictions in place, increase capacity limits on events and public spaces and earlier this month reopen its borders to tourists.

The announcement comes on the same day that health authorities began vaccinating children ages 6 to 11 with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, which received emergency approval in September.

Chile registered 640 new cases on Monday, with a positivity rate of around 1.08% in the last 24 hours. /REUTERS