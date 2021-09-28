With Kek and Z Eduardo, Cruzeiro discloses the related ones; see the list

Kek will be able to debut with the Cruzeiro shirt this Wednesday (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro)

O



cruise



released this Tuesday the list of 23 players who will travel to Campinas, in the state of So Paulo, where the heavenly team will face the



Guarani



, Wednesday (29), at 7 pm, by the



27th round of Series B



.

the attacker



Kek



, recovered from surgery on the right foot, be available to the technician



Vanderlei Luxembourg



for the first time. Another novelty



Z Edward



. At the beginning of the season, the striker had detected a cardiac alteration and, therefore, had to undergo more detailed examinations before returning. Earlier this month, the

the striker’s father demanded the athlete’s return

, which has been available since August.

the attacker



Bruno jos



, who missed out on the last two games due to an inconvenience in his right ankle, is back, as is



Edward Brock



and



Marcelo Moreno



, who served suspended against the CSA.

Adriano, Matheus Pereira and Rafael Sobis will serve an automatic suspension against Guarani and they are not related. The cruise is on

14th position in Series B

, with 31 points. The celestial team seeks the victory to get away from the relegation zone of the second division. Brusque opens the Z4 with 26 points.

Goalkeepers:



Fbio and Lucas Frana.

Sides:



Ral Cceres and Jean Victor

Defenders:



Eduardo Brock, Lo Santos, Ramon and Rhodolfo

Midfielders:



Ariel Cabral, Flvio, Lucas Ventura, Rmulo, Claudinho, Giovanni and Marco Antnio

Attackers:



Bruno Jos, Dudu, Felipe Augusto, Kek, Marcelo Moreno, Thiago, Vitor Leque and Z Eduardo