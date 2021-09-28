With the aging of the population, it is necessary to think of ways to finance the SUS – Economy

This month, we celebrate the anniversary of Unified Health System (SUS). His contribution to the response to the pandemic made many raise the mottos #DefendaOSUS or #VivaOSUS, popular in vaccination posts. But beyond the hashtags that signal virtue, what does it mean to defend it? If the specter of the end of gratuity or the participation of the private sector (which is already abundant in the system) is normally evoked as threats, there is a much more concrete challenge: the aging of the population. The cost of an already flawed system will skyrocket: how do you get the resources to defend it?

It’s an elephant in the room that we haven’t debated as a society. O Brazil it is one of the fastest aging countries in the world, as shown by projections of measures such as the median age of the population or the elderly rate. The pandemic’s misfortune represents an obvious exception, but soon the trend is set to return: fewer and fewer children being born on one side, and older people living longer.

This great achievement, the result of advances in medicine and the SUS itself, puts pressure on public policies whose financing was thought of in another Brazil. With fewer young people entering the workforce, we have fewer contributors to generate the resources used in the pension or in the SUS, both demanded in particular by the elderly.

According to the United Nations, the proportion of elderly people in the Brazilian population will quadruple from 7% to 28% in just 50 years (between 2010 and 2060). In other countries, this process will take much longer, both because they started to age first, and because they will age more slowly than Brazil – which does not have, for example, relevant immigration flows. THE UN estimates that France and Sweden will take four times longer: 200 years to quadruple the elderly population from 7% to 28%. For USA and United Kingdom, the estimate is over 150 years.

Cardiovascular diseases are already the main cause of death in Brazil and in several countries. With an older population, the incidence of this type of disease will increase. With it, the demand for SUS services. Brazil is on the way to being a country with the heart.

Economists call the “sin tax” a possible solution. This tax would serve to discourage consumption of certain products by making them more expensive. It is understood that this consumption brings costs not only paid by the direct consumer, falling on society as a whole (for example, burdening a free and universal health care system). In addition to alcohol and cigarettes, nowadays there is talk of a sin tax for products with high sugar and fat content. These products would be too expensive for public health to be cheap for the consumer.

There is some ambiguity in the objective: to reduce the demand for the products (also reducing the cost to public health later on) or to raise more to fund the system. At the beginning of the government, the minister Paulo Guedes defended the inclusion of the sin tax in the tax reform. Since the effort in many reform proposals is to unify the rate of all products and services in the economy, exceptions would be made in these cases – for example, so that the rate is lower on the sale of a bicycle than on the sale of a beer .

Hardly, however, the sin tax has the potential to significantly reduce demand or increase revenue, unless its rate is prohibitive. It tends to affect the poor more and generate a reaction from industry and commerce. More current interventions point to “nudges”, measures without cost and that, based on psychology, try to induce the consumer to make better choices (for example, reducing the visibility of some products in the supermarket or reducing the size of plates). The impact also appears limited.

We will hardly escape a reduction in other expenses or an increase in taxes to face this gradual new reality, but it should be able to be mitigated. #DefendaOSUS needs to stop being festive and evolve into a mature discussion about how to undertake the great daring of providing free health care to everyone in an aging middle-income country.

Tomorrow is World Heart Day.

*DOCTOR OF ECONOMICS