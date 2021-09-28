‘With the end of emergency aid, Caixa’s new program aims for invisibles,’ says Pedro Guimarães

The bank’s president considers the proposal to be a ‘great revolution’ and stated that Bolsa Família beneficiaries will not have access to credit lines: ‘It is not an income transfer’

Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency According to the president of Caixa, beneficiaries of emergency aid will have access to the credit program



THE Federal Savings Bank announced on Monday, 27, the new program of microcredit, which will offer loan options with values ​​from R$300 to R$1,000, with interest of 3.99% per year, for 100 million people, according to government expectations. The intention of the new lines offered is to ensure that people without a formal contract and without a credit history can have alternatives, explains the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimaraes. “It’s very important, it’s a big revolution. We have tens of millions of Brazilians who are unable to lend money. That [linha de crédito] with lower interest rates comes for those who have a formal contract, a record in Serasa. In this case, it is the invisible, 38 million people who were not in the formal market and take credit at 20% [ao ano]. This is the focus of this line”, he stated in an interview with Jornal da Manhã, from Young pan.

The proposal, according to Guimarães, is that the options are presented in a staggered manner, respecting the applicant’s month of birth. Currently, people born in January and February can now place the order, which happens exclusively through the app box has. According to the president of Caixa, beneficiaries of emergency aid will have access to the program, but people registered in the Bolsa Família will not be able to apply. “As these are normally very needy people, who have a very low income, we are not going to offer credit, because credit, as the name says, is not an income transfer. It is the bank’s expectation of getting it back. we put now [o programa] because the aid is ending. So, to take this credit, the person will have already received the last installment of the aid. Soon, we will have no coincidence [entre os pagamentos].”