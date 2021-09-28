With the Selic high, find out if it pays to leave money in savings

With the basic interest rate (Selic) at 6.25%, the fifth consecutive increase in the year made by the Central Bank (BC), some types of investment returned to the center of the financial debate, such as fixed income.

The rise in interest, then, makes some of them more attractive, such as the Treasury Selic, savings, among others. But it also raises the doubt: what to do with the money in savings?

It is worth remembering that the amounts deposited in savings from 2012 follow a new income model. If the Selic is below 8.5%, the yield will be 70% of the basic interest rate in effect plus the reference rate (TR). For deposits made before 2012 and for when the Selic is above 8.5%, the yield is 0.5% per month added to the TR, which results in a minimum gain of 6% per year.

“When you had the old savings, if it didn’t pass to the new model, it would be above the Selic, which doesn’t make sense. Savings is a form of funding by banks, usually used for real estate financing. If banks raise funds at a very high rate, they are not able to provide lower financing rates”, says Michael Viriato, finance professor at Insper and partner at Casa do Investidor.

Therefore, the rise in Selic from 5.25% to 6.25%, as Viriato explains, makes savings yield more. If at the next Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting the interest rate increases again, then the savings yield will continue to rise — and so on until the Selic reaches 8.5%. “As a person keeps savings, he will have income when he goes up. Even so, it is not a favorable investment”, he warns.

The recommendation of Marília Fontes, founding partner and fixed income analyst at Nord Research, for those who have money in savings, now that the Selic is on the rise, is the same: migrate to other investments — such as the Treasury Selic, which yields 85% % of interest rate after tax.

“Although savings start to yield more, the ideal is to change the type of investment, migrating to the Treasury and later even to the CDB of daily liquidity of a large bank, above 100% of the CDI. After two years, the net is 85%”, he says. “It’s worth migrating. The risk is not the same. The Selic Treasury is safer because the issuer is the government.”

With Selic at the current level, if R$1,000 were invested in the Selic Treasury, after 30 months, the person would have R$1,124.42. In savings, taking into account the same period, the total would be R$ 1,112.99.

Viriato agrees with Fontes and adds that other higher-yielding investments carry the same risk as saving, which makes it not the best option for people to leave their hard-earned money. “Savings is not an investment with an interesting return and it is possible to obtain more returns with less savings risk. Thus, if the money is invested in CDB, LCI or Treasury Selic, it will earn more than savings”, he says.