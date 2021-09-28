With training every morning and a trip to Chapecó, São Paulo sets a schedule for the week

After the 0-0 tie against Atlético-MG on Saturday (25) and a Sunday off, São Paulo is preparing to enter an important week to make adjustments to the team. With a week of training ahead, next Saturday (2), a trip, Tricolor will still have a match of the Campeonato Brasileito ahead.

CHECK THE UPDATED TABLE AND SIMULATE THE 2021 BRAZILIAN GAMES!

The training week will not start with the entire cast. This Monday (27), only athletes in recovery/transition are presented

in the CT of Barra Funda.

From Tuesday (28) until Friday (1), the routine will be the same. The São Paulo squad will be performing every day, at 10 am, for training, aiming to improve the tactics and progress some aspects.

On Saturday (2), activities undergo a slight change. The team reports for practice at 10:30 am. In the afternoon, the team travels to Chapecó-SC, where they face Chapecoense, for the Brasileirão.

On Sunday, at 4 pm, the ball rolls for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. São Paulo visit Chapecoense needing the victory to climb the table and move further away from the relegation zone.

The São Paulo delegation will return to the capital of São Paulo shortly after departure.