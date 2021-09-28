With troubled scenario in Brazil, exporters leave US$ 46 billion abroad – Economy

RIO – Benefited by some effects of covid-19 on the economy, the exports Brazilian companies, with emphasis on sales of Soy and iron ore to the China, are breaking a record in 2021, but part of the billions of dollars raised by exporters is staying abroad, according to the data on exchange flow and the trade balance.

Exports totaled US$ 260.6 billion in the accumulated 12-month period up to August in the trade balance, the highest value in the historical series started in 1995. The exchange flow in export operations totaled US$ 214.4 billion in the same period. This difference, of US$ 46.2 billion more than the value registered in the balance, is at the highest level since 1995, in records that have been renewed since April, shows a compilation of data from the Ministry of Economy It’s from Central Bank (BC) made by the researcher Armando Castelar, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV).

The trade balance values ​​are registered when the products are shipped abroad. The BC registers exchange operations that internalize payment for exports in the country. The fact that the values ​​sold abroad are above the values ​​of the exchange flow suggests that part of the payments to exporters is staying abroad.

According to economists heard by state, multiple factors may be behind this. Some are the differences between interest rates in Brazil and abroad, the uncertainties with the political crisis and economic policy, the direction of tax reform, the effects of the pandemic on the global economy and the specific strategy of large exporting companies, such as Petrobras.

For Castelar, uncertainties regarding economic policy, such as the level of imbalance in public accounts, and the political crisis are weighing more heavily. “Since the Central Bank (BC) started to raise the Selic (the basic interest rate, currently at 6.25% per year), the exchange rate should have appreciated more (ie the dollar should have fallen). In addition to the interest rate differential, we have a perspective on how far the exchange rate will go. If the perspective is that the exchange rate will go even further (in other words, the dollar will rise), it is the political crisis getting in the way”, said the researcher from Ibre/FGV.

When the difference between the values ​​of exports in the trade balance and the exchange flow started to draw attention, the Selic was at 2.75% per year, after a 0.75 point increase in March 2021. Even with the increase , basic interest had been at 2.0% per annum since August 2020, at historic lows. These minimum levels made investments in Brazilian debt securities less attractive. Interest rates here are traditionally higher than abroad. Thus, the domestic market has always attracted investors from abroad in search of bonds with more profitable rates. With the fall of the Selic, the “interest differential” fell, as economists call the much more that the rates here offer in comparison with abroad.

The issue pointed out by Castelar is that, since the Selic started to rise, in March, this differential has increased, approaching the standard of before. But it was not enough to encourage the entry of export dollars into the country.

According to JPMorgan’s chief economist for Brazil, Cassiana Fernandez, it is not possible to explain the difference in values ​​only based on macroeconomic variables, such as the imbalance of public accounts, the exchange rate, the pace of economic growth, or uncertainty. Uncertainties can help, but record differences can be linked to “microeconomic decisions” by companies. “Probably, some companies continue a cycle, which we’ve seen since 2019, of prepaying foreign debt. Exporting companies end up leaving resources abroad and are already meeting their accounts abroad (paying debts in dollars)”, he said.

THE Petrobras is often cited as an example. When contacted, the company did not respond to the request for comment, but in 2020, according to data released to the market, net exports of oil and oil products jumped 95% compared to 2019. In the second quarter of this year, export revenue was R$ $33.6 billion, 47.2% higher than in the first quarter. At the same time, to overcome the financial crisis triggered by Car Wash Operation and due to the losses with the control of fuel prices, since 2016, the oil company’s management has been focusing on debt reduction, with advance payments. The goal is to reach US$ 60 billion in gross debt. In the second quarter, the value was $63.7 billion, $27.5 billion below the second quarter of 2020.

The uncertainties surrounding the tax reform may also be leading large exporters to leave part of their dollars abroad, said the president of the Brazilian Foreign Trade Association (AEB), José Augusto de Castro. The option of the Chamber of Deputies to go ahead with changes in the Income Tax, leaving aside broader proposals to amend the Constitution (PEC) that were already being processed, has not been well regarded by the business community. “There is insecurity, because the change in Income tax it can tax profits abroad, which discourages exporters from bringing the money here,” said Castro.

As a result, the delay in the internalization of export dollars brings additional pressure to increase the exchange rate. Although the perception of risk on the part of financial market agents weighs more, a greater flow of the American currency to the country would tend to lower prices, bringing some relief to inflation. For Pedro Rossi, professor at Unicamp and author of the book “Exchange rate and exchange policy in Brazil” (Ed. FGV), the option of leaving dollars abroad may have contributed to the pressured exchange rate, but it is not decisive.

“Financial turnover is much greater and the exchange rate continues to be determined by derivatives (securities traded on the financial market that use the exchange rate as a reference), whose movement is very high. So, the exporter has a reduced weight in determining the exchange rate”, said the professor.

Rossi also ponders that exporters may be offering more terms to their customers – that is, they are shipping the products, but accepting to receive later than usual – and may be receiving in bank accounts abroad, leaving the dollars outside for a while . Thus, the resources can enter, in the exchange flow, via the financial and non-commercial account.

The BC informed, through its press office, that there was no recent regulatory change that could encourage exporters to keep dollars abroad. Since 2006, Brazilian exporters have been able to keep payments received at banks abroad. Although these resources can be internalized as financial operations, upon entry into Brazil, “it is more advantageous to the exporter, even considering aspects of a tax order, that the exchange operation is carried out as an export, subject to regulatory deadlines”.