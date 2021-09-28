withdrawals of the 6th installment for the general public will be released soon

Withdrawals of emergency aid, referring to the 6th installment of the benefit, will be released from October 4th. Know more.

The payments of emergency aid to Bolsa Família started to be made on September 17th and continue until the 30th of the same month. In this case, it will be possible to receive and automatically withdraw the money. Now, the deposits for those who are not part of the Bolsa Família started on September 21st and, with withdrawals being released from october 4th.

Calendar of 6th installment withdrawals for the general public

Born in January – withdrawal on 10/04;

Born in February – withdrawal on 10/5;

Born in March – withdrawal on 10/5;

Born in April – withdrawal on 06/10;

Born in May – withdrawal on 10/08;

Born in June – serve on 10/11;

Born in July – serve on 10/13;

Born in August – serve on 10/14;

Born in September – withdrawal on 10/16;

Born in October – serve on 10/18;

Born in November – serve on 10/19;

Born in December – withdrawal on 10/19.

How to anticipate the withdrawal

The Caixa Tem application already has the Pix functionality. Thus, beneficiaries can transfer the amount to another account and thus guarantee the money before the deadline provided by Caixa. Find out how it works: