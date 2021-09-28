World champion and European football legend dies aged 83 | Sport

Grief

Published 9/28/2021 11:02 AM

Rio – World champion for the England team in 1966 and Liverpool idol, former striker Roger Hunt died this Tuesday, aged 83. The cause of death was not disclosed. The traditional English club said it was just a disease that the former athlete had been facing for a few years.

The former player was one of the legends of English football, especially in the 60s, when he achieved his greatest achievements. He was one of the references of his national team in the 1966 World Cup, when England won their only world title, playing at home. At the time, Hunt was on the field in the team’s six games in the competition and scored three goals.

In the same year, he helped Liverpool become English champions, in his last great achievement for the club of which he became an idol. Hunt is the second highest scorer in the team’s history, with 285 goals in 492 games. It is only surpassed by Ian Rush, with 346. Hunt, however, remains the team’s top scorer in the Premier League, with 244.

He also helped the team lift the trophy in 1964 and the second division cup in 1962, when Liverpool rose to the elite of English football. Hunt also took part in winning the FA Cup in 1965, under the command of Bill Shankly, one of the most legendary coaches in the club’s history.

“Everyone’s thoughts at Liverpool FC are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” the club announced. “It’s very sad news and our thoughts and our love are with your family now,” commented current team coach Jürgen Klopp.

The organization of the English Championship also lamented the loss. “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear that Roger Hunt, ace of the 1966 World Cup and Liverpool, has died. We offer our sincere condolences to Roger’s family and friends at this sad time.”

For his contribution to national football, Hunt received in 2000 the so-called “Excellent Order of the British Empire”, a decoration given by the Order of British Cavalry and granted by Queen Elizabeth II.