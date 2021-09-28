World Rabies Day warns of continuing disease | Health

shutterstock Tutors should look for a veterinary clinic to vaccinate the pet

Summary Rabies is contagious and can be transmitted only through contact with contaminated places or objects.

In addition to dogs and cats, rabies also affects humans and can be fatal. The best means of prevention is through the vaccine.

Puppies must be vaccinated from the 12th week of life and adult animals must receive the vaccine booster annually.

August is popularly known as the month of vaccination, or “mad dog month”, but it is September 28 that World Rabies Day is celebrated due to the high incidence of the disease. The date aims to alert dog and cat tutors about the importance of protecting pets, always keeping their vaccination record up to date.

The infectious disease is caused by the virus of the genus Lyssavirus, of the Rabhdoviridae family and is considered one of the most dangerous zoonoses in the world, that is, it can also affect human beings. Veterinary doctor Daniela Baccarin explains that the disease, even though it is well known, continues to claim many victims around the world.

“Rabies is still a threat in 150 countries, with 59,000 deaths a year in people around the world.”, warns the veterinarian who explains the best way to prevent the disease.

How does the infection happen?

The main means of contamination is through contact with the saliva of an infected animal, caused by biting, scratching and licking, which quickly leads to the transmission of the virus to the animal’s central nervous system, causing inflammation in the brain, encephalitis and other damage fatal neurological disorders.

Guardians also need to be careful because, through contact with infected places or objects, or even caressing with another animal that is infected, the virus can be taken into the house, thus infecting the dog or cat. Rabies can also be transmitted by bats, monkeys, among other wild animals.

Symptoms

Rabies is remembered by excessive salivation, or “foaming” in the animal’s mouth, which is one of the symptoms, but in addition to them, pets can present other symptoms such as malaise, fever, nausea, sore throat, irritability, biting , paralysis and convulsion.

“Any different signs that the dog presents, it is important to refer him to the veterinarian, who will be able to make the correct diagnosis, with exams such as laboratory tests or saliva, as well as indicating the proper care”, emphasizes Daniela.

Prevention

As with most diseases, the best way to avoid contamination is prevention. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), to eliminate the transmission of rabies, especially in endemic areas (where there is a high rate of contamination), at least 70% of dogs must be mass vaccinated every year.

“Tutors need to pay attention to the animal’s vaccination period. Some cities have a vaccination campaign, but if there is no campaign in the tutor’s city, just look for a veterinary clinic. The important thing is to do the main homework, vaccinate”, he warns .

Vaccination

shutterstock Dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies annually.

The veterinarian explains that dogs and cats can receive the first dose of rabies vaccine from 12 weeks of age, with annual booster, according to the vaccination guidelines of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA).

“Nevertheless, it is essential to consult a specialist to apply the immunizing agent according to the profile of the dog or cat, which can vary due to different factors, such as the region where the animal lives”, he advises.

Another basic point is that the tutor makes periodic visits to the veterinarian, to facilitate the identification of the problem in advance, in addition to other diseases that may be asymptomatic.

Vaccine protects animals and people who live together

Anger has no cure and its evolution can lead to death. In addition, it is essential to remember that the vaccine not only protects the animals, but also the entire family and people who live with pets.

That’s because vaccination prevents contamination and eliminates human risk as well, in addition to contributing to One Health, a concept that shows how animal health also affects human health and the environment.